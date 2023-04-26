German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a luncheon at the official residence of the German ambassador to Canada during an official visit in Ottawa, on Monday, April 24, 2023. Steinmeier is in the Lower Mainland today on the third day of his four-day trip to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a luncheon at the official residence of the German ambassador to Canada during an official visit in Ottawa, on Monday, April 24, 2023. Steinmeier is in the Lower Mainland today on the third day of his four-day trip to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

German President Steinmeier’s B.C. visit a ‘rare’ opportunity to engage directly

Talks focused on Indigenous reconciliation, net-zero economy and Indo-Pacific supply chains

The visit of Germany’s president to Metro Vancouver creates a “rare” opportunity for Canadian businesses to speak directly with a key trade partner’s leadership, says a top B.C. executive who hosted the foreign dignitary.

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade CEO Bridgitte Anderson hosted a roundtable discussion headlined by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on the third day of his four-day trip to Canada.

The discussion included about 20 delegates from both Germany and Canada.

The conversation mainly focused on the topics of Indigenous reconciliation, the net-zero economy and reorganizing supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region.

The media was not allowed to attribute quotes to delegates who spoke at the event, but the discussion touched on topics such as balancing the risks and opportunities of doing business with China, as well as whether India — which receives a large portion of its military supplies from Russia — is a suitable alternative in creating new value chains.

Anderson says it makes sense that German officials wanted to engage Canada on these issues while in Vancouver as the gateway to the Asia Pacific.

“And that’s important for the Indo-Pacific strategy, but it’s also important for the EU, as well. And having an opportunity to host Germany today, I think, it’s just one example of how we can strengthen trade relations globally with other European partners,” Anderson said in an interview on Tuesday.

Delegates also spent some time talking about how European partners should work with First Nations communities to ensure Indigenous rights are respected for projects involving foreign investment.

Beyond the Board of Trade roundtable, Steinmeier also visited the Burnaby fuel cell company Cellcentric on Tuesday and joined B.C. Premier David Eby on a boat tour of Vancouver Harbour.

Steinmeier later toured the University of B.C.’s Smart Hydrogen Energy District — a soon-to-open hydrogen fuelling station. The president and members of the German delegation met applied science researchers working on clean energy and climate change solutions, including engineers collaborating with German research institutions.

Eby says Steinmeier’s visit gives the province a valuable opportunity to create ties — especially given Canada and Germany’s commitment to creating a more sustainable, greener economy through innovation.

“There’s lots for us to talk about,” Eby said. “Germany has a significant amount of foreign direct investment right here in British Columbia. Many German companies (are) operating here. There’s opportunity for increased German investment here in British Columbia.”

According to Statistics Canada, Germany was Canada’s seventh largest source of foreign direct investment in 2021, totalling $31.9 billion.

Germany was also Canada’s largest merchandise export market in the European Union last year, Anderson said.

Steinmeier will next travel north to Yellowknife and Tuktoyaktuk on Wednesday for events, including meetings with government officials and a tour of the Canadian Armed Forces Joint Operations Centre in the North.

—Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press

READ MORE: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visiting B.C’s Lower Mainland

READ MORE: Poland demands $1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

European Union

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Authors Grant Lawrence and Bob Williams discuss their new books
Next story
China tries to act as mediator in Russia’s war with Ukraine

Just Posted

The Scott Island Marine National Wildlife Area was the first protected marine area established under the Canada Wildlife Act. (Government of Canada screen capture)
Oil and gas ‘sleeper permits’ surrendered for sensitive B.C. coastal areas

Joanne Ritchie program coordinator for Prince Rupert and District Hospice Society announces the inaugural Hike for Hospice to be held on May 1, along the city’s waterfront. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Joanne Ritchie, program coordinator for Prince Rupert and District Hospice Society. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Hospice aims to help with advance care planning

Kitimat environmental groups accuse CGL of hindering the natural movement of amphibians with their barrier installed along migration routes. (Photo courtesy of Kitimat Valley Naturalists and Douglas Channel Watch)
CGL pipeline disrupts amphibian migration: Kitimat environmental groups

CityWest crew installing high speed fibre internet in Smithers in 2015. (Chris Gareau photo)
Nothing wrong with CityWest payment to company owner