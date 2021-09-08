A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

‘Gentleman in Texas’ inundated with calls from Ontarians registering for COVID shots

A spokeswoman for Lambton Public Health says a news release issued had a wrong phone number

A public health unit in southwestern Ontario is apologizing to “a gentleman in Texas” who ended up answering calls from Canadians trying to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

A spokeswoman for Lambton Public Health says in an email that a news release issued on Tuesday had a wrong phone number for a local vaccine call centre.

Kelly Francis says the release asked people who are eligible for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to call the centre to register.

She says the health unit was made aware on Wednesday that the calls were going to a man in Texas.

Lambton Public Health apologized to the American in a tweet on Wednesday, saying “our intent was certainly not to inundate you with our local vaccine queries.”

The unit announced Tuesday it would offer a third dose to individuals with high-risk medical conditions and residents living in long-term care, high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder care lodges.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 cases up to 814 Wednesday, hospital admissions rising

Just Posted

Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates at the R.E.M. Lee Theatre on Sept.7, 2021 for the all candidates debate. From left to right: Adeana Young (Green Party, on screen), Jody Craven (PPC), Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Rod Taylor (CHP) and Claire Rattée (CPC). (Thom Barker/Smithers Interior News)
VIDEO: Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates spar over northwest issues during debate

The Prince Rupert Elections Canada Office can be found at 125 First Ave. W., suite 115. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Vaccine cards will not be required for Prince Rupert voters

Geoff Butt, pastor of the Prince Rupert Salvation Army Church on Sept. 7, stands where the new kitchen facilities will be built to assist the soup kitchen meals. One unfortunate surprise found during renovations was a “giant” hole found under the flooring that will have to be filled. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Renovations of Prince Rupert Salvation Army near completion

The City of Prince Rupert has issued a water quality advisory on Sept. 7 for some areas of the city. (File)
Water Quality Advisory issued by City of Prince Rupert