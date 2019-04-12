Left to right, Ezrie Ezrie Jaskiewicz, Sofie Jaskiewicz and Amara Lutz. (Submitted photo)

Gale Force Gymnasts take three medals at Langley provincials

Prince Rupert gymnasts compete in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Junior Compulsory Championships

Gale Force Gymnasts competed in the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) Junior Compulsory Championships over the Apr. 6 – 7 weekend.

Twelve Prince Rupert gymnasts travelled to Langley in the Lower Mainland and took part in the Junior Olympic (JO) Level 1-5 category.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert gymnasts head to provincials for the first time

Abby Touchet won a silver medal on vault and was placed 9th overall, Ezrie Jaskiewicz won silver on bars and Alivia Ciccone bronze on vault. There were numerous ribbons awarded to the young athletes for their participation in the event.

READ MORE: WATCH: ‘Best of the best’ young B.C. gymnasts compete

After returning to Prince Rupert, head coach Bill Tyrwhitt spoke to the Northern View at the gymnasium based inside the Museum of Northern BC.

“This is the last community in the whole country to get a gymnastics club and this is their first competitive team,” Tyrwhitt said. “We had 28 out of 29 kids qualify, and of those 12 were able to make it to Vancouver and we are very proud of them.”

READ MORE: Fifteen Rupert gymnasts qualify for Gymnastics BC tournament

The team is on the lookout for new members and coaching staff and hopes to one day host their own competition.


gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Ezrie Jaskiewicz receives silver award for bars at the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Junior Compulsory Championships over the Apr. 6 – 7 weekend (Submitted photo)

Left to right, Abby Touchet, Hannah Baldinger and Annie DeMille at the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Junior Compulsory Championships over the Apr. 6 – 7 weekend (Submitted photo)

Jenya Cruz at the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Junior Compulsory Championships over the Apr. 6 – 7 weekend (Submitted photo)

Abby Touchet took silver on vault and 9th place overall at the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Junior Compulsory Championships over the Apr. 6 – 7 weekend (Submitted photo)

Previous story
B.C. dental college commits to public protection expectations after inquiry
Next story
Accused test-taker pleads guilty in college bribery scandal involving B.C. businessman

Just Posted

West Coast Amusements cancels northwest B.C. carnival tour

There will be no Ferris wheel or bumper cars in Prince Rupert, Terrace or Kitimat this year

Unsafe Seal Cove and Kanata schools to be demolished

Prince Rupert’s school district shut the schools down in 2008, the buildings have deteriorated since

Haida athlete Sam Wiley makes Team BC hockey team

Prince Rupert Bantam Seawolves player is going to the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

Early snowmelt showing negligible effect on Skeena levels

Unseasonably warm weather has brought an early onset to snowmelt in the… Continue reading

As bears emerge from hibernation, conservation officer reminds public to be aware

Hiding garbage, cleaning BBQs and removing bird feeders are advised

Gale Force Gymnasts take three medals at Langley provincials

Prince Rupert gymnasts compete in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Junior Compulsory Championships

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

Police issue warning after drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Cannabis enforcement unit now checking unlicensed B.C. pot stores

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said team was not expected to roll out until more pot stores opened

Surrey Mounties send election fraud investigation report to Crown

The BC Prosecution Service will now do charge assessment

Most Read