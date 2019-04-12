Gale Force Gymnasts take three medals at Langley provincials

Left to right, Ezrie Ezrie Jaskiewicz, Sofie Jaskiewicz and Amara Lutz. (Submitted photo)

Gale Force Gymnasts competed in the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) Junior Compulsory Championships over the Apr. 6 – 7 weekend.

Twelve Prince Rupert gymnasts travelled to Langley in the Lower Mainland and took part in the Junior Olympic (JO) Level 1-5 category.

Abby Touchet won a silver medal on vault and was placed 9th overall, Ezrie Jaskiewicz won silver on bars and Alivia Ciccone bronze on vault. There were numerous ribbons awarded to the young athletes for their participation in the event.

After returning to Prince Rupert, head coach Bill Tyrwhitt spoke to the Northern View at the gymnasium based inside the Museum of Northern BC.

“This is the last community in the whole country to get a gymnastics club and this is their first competitive team,” Tyrwhitt said. “We had 28 out of 29 kids qualify, and of those 12 were able to make it to Vancouver and we are very proud of them.”

The team is on the lookout for new members and coaching staff and hopes to one day host their own competition.



Ezrie Jaskiewicz receives silver award for bars at the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Junior Compulsory Championships over the Apr. 6 – 7 weekend (Submitted photo)

Left to right, Abby Touchet, Hannah Baldinger and Annie DeMille at the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Junior Compulsory Championships over the Apr. 6 – 7 weekend (Submitted photo)

Jenya Cruz at the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Junior Compulsory Championships over the Apr. 6 – 7 weekend (Submitted photo)