Sixth St. is included in the roads to be revamped this summer with the city of Prince Rupert’s expanded paving budget of $2.4 million for 2019. (Jenna Cocullo/ The Northern View)

FYI: Sixth St. lane closed for the day

The East lane on Sixth St. between First and Second Ave. is under construction

On Friday, drivers will have to take a detour to their daily Tim Hortons coffee run. The East lane of Sixth St. between First and Second Ave. West will be fully closed all day to permit construction for their pavement project.

“We ask that you kindly follow all traffic signage and controllers and apologize for any inconvenience,” wrote the city on their Facebook page.

Sixth St. is part of the 14 major streets that the city plans to revamp this summer with their expanded paving budget of $2.4 million for 2019.

READ MORE: Smooth sailing expected on 14 major roads in Prince Rupert by end of summer

READ MORE: COCULLO: Prince Rupert, more stop signs won’t kill you

"Does Kirby care?" Heiltsuk Nation using geo-targeted ads in Houston, Texas for justice
Justin Trudeau's carbon footprint revealed in ranking of world leaders

