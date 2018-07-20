Cedella Roman, 19, was reportedly detained after accidentally crossing the U.S. border in South Surrey. (Facebook/Cedella Roman)

Fundraiser to help mom of jogger detained after crossing U.S. border

Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to help recover expenses incurred after Christiane Ferne’s daughter was locked up in a U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing the U.S. border last month.

Cedella Roman, 19, went jogging along the Semiahmoo Bay waterfront and inadvertently crossed the Douglas (Peace Arch) port of entry May 21.

While in America, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted her, and told her that she had entered illegally.

Roman, daughter of Ferne, was transported to Tacoma Northwest Detention Centre, where she spent two weeks before she could re-enter Canada.

Markus Harrison, a friend of Ferne, contacted Peace Arch News July 13 to say he set up a GoFundMe page to help recover the costs associated Roman’s detainment.

“(Ferne) had to take time off work and go down there, drive to Tacoma Washington and stay in a motel. Have her expenses while she was there, and then she was talking to lawyers and consultants about it,” Harrison told PAN.

Harrison said that Ferne also had to purchase phone cards for both her and her daughter so they could speak. The cost, he said, was 35 cents per minute.

The GoFundMe page has a fundraising goal of $2,500. So far, $95 has been raised.

Ferne did not respond to PAN request for comment made last week.

Previous story
A brother’s determination pushes B.C. cyclist to ride 2,500 km for heart care
Next story
Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

Just Posted

Bear Creek continues $14.5M civil suit with Brucejack Mine owner

The Terrace-based company is looking for damages for unpaid work as it continues Highway 16 work

Ford F350 bursts into flames on Highway 16

Driver on way to Terrace when incident occured

Suspect responsible for police standoff faces five criminal charges

The 47-year-old male had his first court appearance in Prince Rupert and remains in custody

47-year-old man arrested after nine-hour police standoff

Prince Rupert RCMP used specialized tactics to apprehend the man wanted for assault with a weapon

IN OUR OPINION: Third strike, what’s the next plan?

After another hazmat incident at the port when will DP World prioritize having a professional on site

This Week Podcast — Episode 94

Police standoff, Ridley Terminals plans to expand, a community garden and more in Prince Rupert

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique

Site C dam project plagued by problems: expert

E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Special Olympic athletes take on BC Games during special anniversary

Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago

Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash

Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman

Fundraiser to help mom of jogger detained after crossing U.S. border

Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey

Most Read