Kash Bakker, just 3-years-old was killed when a tree fell on him at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park campground on July 29. (GoFundMe page)

Kash Bakker, just 3-years-old was killed when a tree fell on him at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park campground on July 29. (GoFundMe page)

Fundraiser launched for family of toddler killed at Okanagan campground

A 3-year-old boy was killed by a falling tree at Okanagan Lake provincial park

Friends of the family who lost their three-year-old son when a tree fell on him at an Okanagan campground have started a GoFundMe page.

Ruveen and Steve Stogryn started the fundraiser as their friends Keith and Skye Bakker grieve the death of their youngest child.

“Keith and Skye Bakker suffered the most unimaginable tragedy in losing their youngest son, Kash Bakker. Please, donate to this family so they can cover all financial costs as [Kash] was one of four boys. Thank you for helping us help our friends,” says the GoFundMe page.

Already, nearly $20,000 has been raised.

It was on Saturday, July 29 when the Bakkers, who come from the Tri-Cities area of the Lower Mainland were camping at the Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, north of Summerland, when disaster struck.

A tree fell on Kash. The toddler was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Minister of Environment offered his condolences shortly after the tragedy.

“On behalf of the ministry and all BC Parks staff, I send my deepest condolences to the child’s family and friends. Our hearts are with you at this difficult time,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

READ MORE: ‘Our hearts are with you’: B.C. Minister offers condolences after child dies at Okanagan campground

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CampingDeathOkanaganparks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 years after Kelowna deadly crane collapse, B.C. considers safety improvements
Next story
Pregnant Kamloops woman taking action after rough handling by cop

Just Posted

Nechako Lumber mill on Highway 16 west near Vanderhoof. Parent company Sinclar announced permanent production curtailment, affecting 60 jobs at the sawmill on August 2. (Orlanthia Habsburg/ Omineca Express)
Nechako Lumber in Vanderhoof cuts 60 jobs because of uncertain fibre supply

Thornhill Fire Department trucks are pictured on January 28, 2022. Emergency vehicles from the department were dispatched to a serious crash on Hwy 16 East near Thornhill, on August 2, resulting in injuries and a subsequent highway closure. (Binny Paul/Black Press Media)
BREAKING: Serious vehicle crash closes Highway 16 east of Thornhill

Sarah Osborne and The Magic Buttons deliver a captivating performance at the River Stage during the Kispiox Valley Music Festival on July 29. (Hunter Wild/Black Press Media)
Kispiox Valley Music Festival delights hundreds in its 27th year

A black bear eats club cherries in southeastern Alaska. (Taal Levi, Oregon State University/Wikimedia Commons)
Woman sustains minor injuries in Smithers bear attack