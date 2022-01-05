Shames Mountain will be offering four free lift passes daily at libraries in Terrace, Kitimat and Prince Rupert starting Jan. 6, 2021. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Shames Mountain will be offering four free lift passes daily at libraries in Terrace, Kitimat and Prince Rupert starting Jan. 6, 2021. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Free lift passes to Shames Mountain available soon from northwest B.C. public libraries

Four passes will be offered daily at Terrace, Kitimat and Prince Rupert libraries starting Jan. 6

People in northwest B.C. will soon be able to check out a Shames Mountain Ski Area lift pass with their library books in Terrace, Kitimat and Prince Rupert.

Starting Jan. 6, and continuing for the rest of the season, there will be four day passes at each library in each community.

Passes will be free and are only valid for the day they are checked out. They are also exempt from the ski area’s daily capacity limit.

“We are excited to partner with My Mountain Co-op to loan out day passes. These passes help to reduce barriers, and make it easier for community members to discover skiing,” said Fiona Bruce, director of the Terrace Public Library in a media release.

Dave Gordon, board member for My Mountain Co-op, the non-profit community co-operative that operates the ski area, said that libraries quickly emerged as the best option to support the initiative and that Shames Mountain would like to see the program continue past this season.

“It came out of one of our board meetings about thinking of ways to make skiing accessible for those that might see price as a barrier to entry,” Gordon said.

“We’d like to keep it going, we’re going to see how it goes this year, and whether we need to tweak it for next year. We’ll learn through the efforts of over the next three months.”

For information on how to check out the day passes, contact the Terrace, Prince Rupert or Terrace public libraries.

Increasing accessibility has been a priority for Shames Mountain this year. The ski area has a new beginner conveyor lift called the green carpet which is free to use, and snow tube lanes which can be accessed by people who are unable to ski and snowboard.

READ MORE: Upgrades to Shames Mountain a ‘game changer’

Previous story
33 inmates, 18 employees infected in COVID outbreak at Kent Institution
Next story
US, Germany say Russia poses urgent challenge to stability

Just Posted

Shames Mountain will be offering four free lift passes daily at libraries in Terrace, Kitimat and Prince Rupert starting Jan. 6, 2021. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Free lift passes to Shames Mountain available soon from northwest B.C. public libraries

A short-eared owl residing at the Prince Rupert Wildlife Rehab Shelter. Canada observes national bird day on Jan. 5 each year. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert residents share their compassion with birds

Delgamuukw (Earl Muldon), right, cuts a cake during a 2017 celebration at Hagwilget Hall of the 20th Anniversary of the Supreme Court of Canada Delgamuukw decision. (Taylor Bachrach photo)
Legendary Gitxsan Indigenous rights leader dies at age 85

Bruce Rempel will have to stay at the Canadian Cancer Society Lodge, in Vancouver, for three months has he undergoes chemo therapy. (Supplied photo)
Rupertites raise $10,000 for Rempel’s cancer costs