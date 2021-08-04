Jordaine Weber is a million dollars richer after playing Lotto Max. (BCLC photo)

Jordaine Weber is a million dollars richer after playing Lotto Max. (BCLC photo)

Fraser Lake man wins cool million

Jordaine Weber scores $1 million Maxmillion prize

After checking his Lotto Max ticket, a Fraser Lake man couldn’t wait to rush home to tell his spouse life-changing news.

Jordaine Weber bought his Lotto Max ticket from the Tuesday, June 15 draw and discovered he had won a Maxmillion prize of $1 million.

The winning ticket was purchased from the local Chevron located on Chowsunket Street, where Weber had returned to check his ticket on a self-checker.

“I was in pure shock,” he said. “My mind went completely blank… I was very happy.”

According to a British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) news release, more than $106 million in winnings from Lotto Max have been redeemed this year by B.C. lottery players.

Weber said the win means a lot for him and his family and will allow him to invest some of the win for his children’s university education.

“I would like to take my time and spend it wisely. It’s going to be great for my family and kids.”

