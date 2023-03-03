AFFNO was in Kitimat for the Franco-fun Festival handing out ‘Tire sur la Neige’ on Feb. 26, 2023 (Photo: Hunter Wild/The Northern Sentinel).

AFFNO was in Kitimat for the Franco-fun Festival handing out ‘Tire sur la Neige’ on Feb. 26, 2023 (Photo: Hunter Wild/The Northern Sentinel).

Francophone festival bringing sweet treats to Smithers’ ski hill

Franco-fun Ski Day is March 4

Skiers and snowboarders will have the chance to indulge in a sweet, traditional French treat at Hudson Bay Mountain Ski Resort for Franco-fun Ski Day on March 4.

The Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO) will be offering fan-favourite, maple taffy on the snow, by donation, Patrick Witwicki, executive director at AFFNO said. Also, as part of the fun, they will be giving away prizes and musician Will Stroet will be performing a live show at the Whiskey Jack Lounge after 3:30 p.m.

Stroet is a children’s entertainer but plays all types of music and is a blast for everyone, Witwicki said. He sings in both French and English and was nominated for a JUNO in 2017.

He is stopping by Hudson Bay Mountain as part of a northwest tour.

AFFNO’s mission is to unite French-speakers and French-lovers in B.C.’s northwest in order to promote the French language and culture.

The Franco-fun Ski Day is one way the group hopes to connect with residents of the Bulkley Valley.

“… coming out of the pandemic, we lost a bit of contact with former members and we’ve probably missed families that have moved, not just to Smithers but the northwest in general,” Witwicki said.

“So events like this festival give us the opportunity to get our name out there and reconnect. So people know there is someone [they] can call if [they] need help with French.”

A few years ago, AFFNO worked with a group of parents in Smithers to start a Francophone school in the community, Witwicki said.

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Send Kaitlyn email
Send The Observer email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Clore River flowing over buried natural gas pipeline
Next story
Members of an Afghan refugee family killed in multi-vehicle crash in B.C.

Just Posted

A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Nechako Lakes MLA says poll backs an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

AFFNO was in Kitimat for the Franco-fun Festival handing out ‘Tire sur la Neige’ on Feb. 26, 2023 (Photo: Hunter Wild/The Northern Sentinel).
Francophone festival bringing sweet treats to Smithers’ ski hill

The Clore River is once again flowing freely after Coastal GasLink finished digging a trench to contain its natural gas pipeline. (Coastal GasLink photo)
Clore River flowing over buried natural gas pipeline

Port Edward mayor Knut Bjorndal meeting with the Minister of International Development, Harjit S. Sajjan, on Aug. 23 during a tour the North Pacific Cannery in Port Edward. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Port Edward mayor and councillors salary increases approved

Pop-up banner image