Four seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Authorities say 16 people were taken to hospital, four of them seriously hurt, after a bus crashed Thursday north of Prince George.

BC Emergency Health Services says three people were in critical condition and one was in serious condition.

The agency says on Twitter the 12 others were in stable condition.

Earlier today BCEHS #paramedics cared for 30+ passengers involved in a bus crash N of Prince George on Hart Hwy. 6 ambulances responded & transported 3 patients in critical condition, 1 in serious condition, 12 stable. Remaining passengers were safely transported off the scene. — Emerg Health Services (@BC_EHS) November 2, 2018

Libby Brown of BC Emergency Health Services says 16 other people were uninjured and transported from the scene by bus.

Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m. and road conditions were slippery at the time.

Canfor says the bus was transporting employees from Prince George to its Polar Sawmill when it was involved in an accident.

Douglass says they got a report of a vehicle off-road collision involving a bus, but when they got to the scene they determined the bus was the only vehicle involved.

Douglass says snow and rain were falling in the area at the time of the crash with temperature close to freezing.

Eryn Collins, a spokeswoman for Northern Health, says the injured were transported to the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia in Prince George.

Collins says the hospital had initiated a code orange, which is part of a hospital’s emergency response planning for a mass casualty incident, but it was called off about an hour later.

Drive BC, the provincial government’s road advisory service, says Highway 97 was limited to single-lane alternating traffic Thursday night because of a vehicle incident about 22 kilometres north of Prince George.

The Canadian Press

