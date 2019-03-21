Condo towers, including one under construction, right, are seen in downtown Vancouver. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Four people spat on in ‘random, unprovoked’ assaults: Vancouver police

Police ask additional victims to come forward after woman in a wheelchair spat on

A 28-year-old Vancouver man has been charged after he allegedly spit on four people, including a woman in a wheelchair.

Daniel Bielewcz is alleged to have spat in the face of the 19-year-old woman while downtown just after 9 a.m last Sunday, police said.

READ MORE: Woman sentenced to jail for spitting on bus driver

Video surveillence appears to show him then walking on the east sidewalk on Granville Street, towards West Georgia, and spitting on the chest of an elderly man. When he arrives at Georgia, he appears to spit on two women.

“These random assaults are very concerning,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard on Thursday. “We are urging the three additional victims to come forward, as their information could be crucial to the investigation.”

Anyone who may be a victim of this type of assault is asked to call 604-717-3321.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Crown drops one assault charge against B.C. man linked to human remains probe
Next story
Monkey birth a step to saving fertility of boys with cancer

Just Posted

Uncertain future for Alaska ferry terminal in Prince Rupert

Severe budget cuts could mean ending service to the only Canadian stop on the Alaska Marine Highway

Video: Rupert cafe uses espresso machine to make “eggspresso” eggs

Owner Judson Rowse says they experimented with steam from the machine due to lack of space

Bantam Seawolves place second in provincials

Windemere Valley Rockies beat Prince Rupert 4 - 1 in Bantam Tier 4 B.C. Championships

Seawolves go for gold in B.C. provincials

Bantam Tier 4 Championship finals are at the Jim Ciccone arena on March 20

Lax Kxeen rises in Fraser Institute elementary schools rankings

Public Lax Kxeen and Roosevelt Park schools get first passing grades in over 10 years

Rumors to hit the Lester Centre stage this Thursday

Prince Rupert community cast and crew present Neil Simon’s two-act comedy from March 21-23

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

Minor injury cap, court restrictions take effect April 1 in B.C.

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

B.C., feds accused of ‘environmental racism’ over Site C, Mount Polley

Amnesty International Canada says governments failed to recognize threats to Indigenous peoples

New Leger polls suggests federal Liberals lagging Conservatives

Overall, 31 per cent of respondents polled said they would vote for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals

Number of homeless deaths more than doubled in B.C. as opioid crisis set in

New data shows trend between more overdose deaths and the number of people dying in the street

Junior All Native Basketball Tournament 2019

Day 1 action

Four people spat on in ‘random, unprovoked’ assaults: Vancouver police

Police ask additional victims to come forward after woman in a wheelchair spat on

Teen girl accused in plot to attack Kamloops school with weapons out on bail

Judge warned the girl she would be back in jail if she threatened to shoot anyone

Most Read