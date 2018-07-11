DP World’s Fairview Terminal in Prince Rupert, B.C. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Four employees sent to hospital after incident at Fairview Container Terminal

DP World has suspended operations in Prince Rupert and is investigating what happened

An incident at Fairview Container Terminal has forced operations to shut down and the site to be evacuated.

Four employees have been sent to hospital with symptoms of respiratory irritation, confirmed Angela Kirkham, DP World’s manager of marketing and communications.

The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m., July 11. The affected employees were working in a specific area of the container yard. They first reported to first aid and were later sent to the hospital.

“We continue to check on their well-being. Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our employees, the local community, and any others who may have been affected,” Kirkham said in an emailed statement.

As part of its emergency response, DP World, the terminal operator, suspended operations and immediately evacuated all personnel from the container yard as a precautionary measure.

“Our incident command management team is working with emergency responders to investigate the source of the incident,” Kirkham said.

More to come.

 

Four employees sent to hospital after incident at Fairview Container Terminal

