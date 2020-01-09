Foul play not suspected in sudden death in Prince Rupert

Incident occurred on the morning of Jan. 9

RCMP do not suspect foul play in a recent incident in Prince Rupert that resulted in a loss of life.

The Northern View received reports from the public of a deceased person outdoors near 11 Ave. East and Conrad St. on Jan. 9.

Police responded to a sudden death on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 9 at approximately 8:01 a.m. The case has since been handed off to the B.C. Coroners Service.

“There’s no evidence at this time to suggest there’s anything suspicious with respect to the death,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, district advisory NCO for the RCMP North District, said.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
