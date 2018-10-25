Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

A former Secwepemc First Nations chief is expected to return to court next month on a charge alleging he committed sexual assault earlier this year.
Felix Arnouse, formerly chief of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, is facing one count of sexual assault.
The name of the complainant is bound by a court-ordered ban on publication, but court documents allege the incident took place on Aug. 26 in Chase.
Arnouse, 72, was chief for more than 25 years ending in 2014.
He is expected to return to court on Nov. 1. He is not in custody.
