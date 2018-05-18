Terrace RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for 33-year-old Ira Adam Bryant. (RCMP photo)

Former Prince Rupert man wanted on kidnapping and extortion warrants

Terrace RCMP requesting public’s help to find Ira Adam Bryant

Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Ira Adam Bryant.

Bryant — a former Prince Rupert resident — is currently wanted on an unendorsed warrant for kidnapping and extortion. An unendorsed warrant means that once arrested, Bryant must be held in police custody until he appears before a judge or justice of the peace.

In a press release statement, Bryant is described as being a First Nations male who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and 196 pounds with brown eyes, long dark hair, a moustache, beard and a diamond tattoo on his right arm.

Terrace RCMP are asking anyone with information about Bryant’s whereabouts to contact them at 250-638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at terracecrimestoppers.ca or by texting the keyword TERRACE followed by a message to 274637.

READ MORE police briefs here.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. heading to court in Alberta to stop fuel restriction law, may seek damages

Just Posted

Heart of Our City: Sean Carlson gives back as a trailblazer

President of the Kaien Island Trail Enhancement and Recreation Society helps Rupertites get on trail

MVP of the Week: Giving team a try

Lindsay Gidney has taken his passion for team and sport with him around the world

Former Prince Rupert man wanted on kidnapping and extortion warrants

Terrace RCMP requesting public’s help to find Ira Adam Bryant

RCMP briefs: Two separate assaults on Third Avenue West, several car crashes in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert police files from May 9 to 13

Business Walk returns to gauge business climate in Prince Rupert

Volunteers went business-to-business on May 17 to get feedback from owners and managers

This Week Podcast — Episode 85

Learn how you could create your own law. MP Nathan Cullen is this week’s guest on Create Your Canada

Former daycare operator convicted of kidnapping

Zsuzsanna Holland has been found guilty of abucting a person under the age of 14

Northwest family doctors win awards for B.C. launch of CHANGE Program

Program brings together healthcare professionals to help people make long-term lifestyle changes

Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector

Open letter sent to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her B.C. counterpart David Eby

Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan

Notley said Thursday that Alberta is confident it has the authority to control the export of its oil

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

UPDATE: No charges for Terrace Mounties in relation to 2016 suicide

RCMP officers used Tasers to try to apprehend man before he took his own life

Most Read