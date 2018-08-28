Former NHL forward Shane Doan to be pallbearer at Sen. John McCain’s memorial service

Shane Doan of Halkirk, Alta., who retired from the NHL last year will be part of the service on Thursday.

A longtime National Hockey League player from Alberta will serve as a pallbearer at Sen. John McCain’s memorial service.

Shane Doan of Halkirk, Alta., who retired from the NHL last year after 21 seasons with the Winnipeg Jets/Arizona Coyotes organization earlier this month, will be part of the service on Thursday.

“Senator McCain was a shining example of what a modern leader should be,” Doan said in a statement. ”He represented Arizona and the United States with class and dignity, and the courage and incredible strength that he demonstrated, in every test a man could face, impacted everyone who simply heard his story. His love for life was contagious and his passion for his family, state, country and Arizona sports teams left you optimistic and energized. I am so honoured to have been able to call Senator McCain my friend, and am grateful to his family for allowing my family to be a part of their lives. Our hearts go out to (his wife) Cindy and all the family during this difficult time.”

Related: John McCain, U.S. war hero and presidential candidate, dies at 81

Related: Presidents, lawmakers honour John McCain’s life of service

Arizona Cardinals star receiver Larry Fitzgerald is scheduled to speak at the service and former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luis Gonzalez will serve as a pallbearer.

Doan won three gold medals and three silvers at the world championship with Canada

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. student enrolment up, but slow compared to 2017
Next story
Freeland heads to Washington to rejoin high-stakes NAFTA negotiations

Just Posted

BC Wildfire commander passes the buck; Southside – Babine Complex

“We could have done some good and we’re sorry,” Safeguard owner says

Teen’s Make A Wish to fish explores North Coast life

Ryan White wanted to go fishing with his uncle in Prince Rupert

Coed soccer league wraps up second season

Light blue team defeated team orange in the Prince Rupert league’s year-end tournament

Seamen wrap up their season in Chilliwack

Team competed in the 2018 Chilliwack Sasquatch Tournament on Aug. 18

VIDEO: Downtown pop up market in Prince Rupert

Third Avenue fair was part of the Redesign Rupert Phase 2 launch

Chef explores Indigenous cultures in cooking show

Shane Chartrand’s Red Chef Revival filmed its fifth episode in Prince Rupert and Gingolx

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

B.C. woman’s ‘orange glow’ ribbon campaign supporting firefighters is spreading

Penticton woman’s campaign to recognize firefighting efforts is starting to spread

B.C. Lions’ all-star receiver Arceneaux out with torn ACL in right knee

Arceneaux has played in all nine Lions games this year and leads the team in receptions with 32 catches for 553 yards and one touchdown.

Canada’s Shapovalov advances at U.S. Open after Auger-Aliassime retires

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was leading 7-5, 5-7, 4-1 when Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime retired.

Ontario judge rules in favour of Tesla in rebate program dispute

Ontario Superior Court judge Frederick L. Myers said the decision to exclude Tesla from a grace period for the program’s wind-down was arbitrary and had singled out Tesla for harm.

Freeland heads to Washington to rejoin high-stakes NAFTA negotiations

Freeland is under increasing domestic pressure not to compromise.

Former NHL forward Shane Doan to be pallbearer at Sen. John McCain’s memorial service

Shane Doan of Halkirk, Alta., who retired from the NHL last year will be part of the service on Thursday.

Okanagan gas outlet with lowest price in B.C.

Two Vernon outlets have reduced price Tuesday morning to as low as $1.19.9

Most Read