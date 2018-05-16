Former Burns Lake mayor Luke Strimbold is facing multiple sex-related criminal charges. (File photo)

Former B.C. mayor’s trial pushed back with possibility of more accusers

Luke Strimbold’s sex assault trial has been delayed after the RCMP said there may be more victims

The trial for the former Burns Lake mayor accused of sexual assault has been pushed back because of the possibility of additional victims coming forward.

Crown counsel made the request in provincial court in Smithers on Tuesday, saying they were advised by the RCMP about the prospect of additional complaints against Luke Strimbold.

READ MORE: Former Burns Lake mayor faces numerous sex assault charges

READ MORE: Burns Lake reeling after allegations of sexual assault against former mayor

The defense did not oppose the request for delay. He is now set to choose on June 18 whether he will face a jury or judge alone.

It was revealed back in March that Strimbold had been charged with 24 sex-related crimes, some of which stemmed from alleged incidents during his time as mayor.

He had been arrested and released on bail in early February, with one condition that he not be in public areas where people under 18 years old would frequent.

Many of the alleged victims were under the age of 16 at the time. Their identities are under a publication ban.

This is the second time the proceedings have been pushed back. The original court appearance on April 6 was moved to May 15 due to a lack of preparedness from both sides of the trial.

Strimbold was elected mayor in 2011 at the age of 21, and resigned in September 2016, saying he wanted to focus on his business.

He was also the BC Liberal Party membership chair for the provincial executive board before the allegations came to light.

BC RCMP won’t be charged after officers shoot robbery suspect

