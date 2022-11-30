Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions during a press conference in Victoria on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. A signed letter posted on the verified Twitter account of the former premier says he has resigned as a member of the legislature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions during a press conference in Victoria on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. A signed letter posted on the verified Twitter account of the former premier says he has resigned as a member of the legislature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney resigns legislature seat

Twitter post says he is concerned democracy veering from debate to polarization

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has resigned as a member of the legislature.

In a signed letter posted on Kenney’s verified Twitter account, he says the resignation is effective immediately.

He says it has been a privilege to have represented the constituency of Calgary Lougheed since 2017.

Kenney, also a former federal cabinet minister, says that after 25 years of elected life he hopes to continue contributing to democracy.

He says he is concerned that democracy is veering from debate towards polarization.

Kenney announced in May that he was quitting as leader of the governing United Conservative Party following a leadership review, and he was replaced by Premier Danielle Smith.

RELATED: ‘Ottawa is not our ruler’: Alberta government introduces sovereignty bill

AlbertaJason Kenney

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Poilievre talks pipelines, LNG and more in one-on-one interview with Black Press Media
Next story
Wanted Wednesday – Prince Rupert RCMP are looking for Devin Wellington Giffin

Just Posted

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the North Coast, Prince Rupert and Area on Nov. 30. Temperatures will drop to -16 C overnight the weather agency stated. (Black Press file photo)
Wind warning in effect for Prince Rupert and North Coast

Devon Wellington Giffin, 46, is the subject of Prince Rupert RCMP’s Nov. 30 Wanted Wednesday. He is wanted in numerous locations on outstanding warrants. (Photo: supplied)
Wanted Wednesday – Prince Rupert RCMP are looking for Devin Wellington Giffin

A BC Ferry docked at the Skidegate Ferry Terminal in June 2022. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Daajing Giids pens letter to BC Ferries, gov’t officials after cancellations leave residents stranded

A map depicting the two zones for the northern residents’ tax deductions. The pink shaded area depicts communities included in the full northern zone and the blue shaded area depicts the communities classified in the intermediate zone, who receive half the benefits as the full. (Photo: supplied)
Haida Gwaii residents continue to call for greater tax deduction