Extinction Rebellion Nanaimo sets off a smoke bomb in front of a log carrier ship Tuesday, June 22, in Nanaimo harbour. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Extinction Rebellion Nanaimo sets off a smoke bomb in front of a log carrier ship Tuesday, June 22, in Nanaimo harbour. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Forestry protesters try to disrupt loading of logs in Nanaimo harbour

Extinction Rebellion Nanaimo sets off smoke bomb, blocks street

Forestry protesters tried smoke on the water as they attempted to disrupt industry on Nanaimo’s waterfront Tuesday afternoon.

Extinction Rebellion Nanaimo held a protest at the Port of Nanaimo wharf and Port Drive, June 22. XR member Howard Breen, accompanied by kayakers, swam out to the log booms next to a cargo ship being loaded with raw logs, set off a smoke bomb, and tried to disrupt the loading of the vessel by gluing himself to one of the logs next to the ship. Protesters on land, meanwhile, blocked traffic on 1 Port Drive.

“What we wanted to do is clearly show our concern about the larger issue of exporting B.C. jobs and connecting that to the old-growth strategy,” Breen said.

He questioned the provincial government’s intentions to try to modernize the forestry industry.

“How do you do that without addressing raw logs?” Breen asked. “We’ve heard a lot of talk about that over the years. Do we have to wait for our forests to burn before we begin to realize that our carbon sinks have to be treasured far more than they currently are?”

Capt. Satinder Singh, Port of Nanaimo vice-president of marine operations and harbour master, said that while the incident ended up having a negligible impact on operations, but had the potential of “compromising the trade objectives of Canada.”

He said in a statement that the port engaged the RCMP and “with combined effort and timely response, the individual involved was removed from the NPA waters and property subsequently.” B.C. Ambulance Services was also on scene to provide treatment to the protester.

Leah Morgan, Extinction Rebellion Nanaimo coordinator, was one of the kayakers participating in the protest. She said in the release that the B.C. government should expect “an escalation in our disruptions” unless it bans all exports of raw logs from old-growth forests, imposes higher taxes on log exports from second-growth forests and introduces policies to “decolonize” B.C. forestry and accelerate the return of decision-making to First Nations.

The province, earlier this month, announced that it would honour the request of the Pacheedaht, Ditidaht and Huu-ay-aht First Nations and defer old-growth harvesting in the Fairy Creek watershed.

The province has also committed to adopting all recommendations from an old-growth review panel report last year.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s forest policies unsatisfying to old-growth logging protesters in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Protesters blockading log-sort operation at Nanaimo’s Duke Point


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

forestry

Previous story
Prince Rupert ILWU workers suspended without pay after refusing to cross pro-Palestinian protest

Just Posted

Unionized longshore and port workers in Prince Rupert gather along Highway 16 on June 15 not crossing the picket line where Prince Rupert Solidarity Group protests the docking and unloading of the Liberian-flagged, JPO Volans — a ship linked to Israel. (Photo: K-J Millar/the Northern View)
Prince Rupert ILWU workers suspended without pay after refusing to cross pro-Palestinian protest

Faith Long president of the Charles Hays Interact club said winning a $2,500 award for recycling efforts shows how a small effort can make a big difference. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Recycling wins for Charles Hays Interact Club

Aaron Brown drums to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in Prince Rupert on June 21. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A drummer celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day in Prince Rupert on June 21. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert’s rhythm of a nation

Angelo Octaviano is proud to be his true self in the gathering of LGBTQ Prince Rupert community members, supporters, and allies on June 19, to celebrate Pride month in the city. (Photo: supplied, Kyle Hilliard)
Parade of rainbows in Prince Rupert