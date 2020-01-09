A rescue worker searches the scene where an Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Foreign affairs minister asks Iran to let Canada in to investigate plane crash

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has spoken to his Iranian counterpart about Wednesday’s deadly plane crash in Tehran, but there is no word on whether Canadian officials will be allowed to participate in the ensuing investigation.

A summary of the phone call released this morning by Global Affairs Canada says Champagne stressed to Mohammad Javad Zarif the need for Canadian officials to be allowed into Iran to provide consular services, help with identification of the deceased and to take part in the investigation.

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012, when it labelled the country a state sponsor of terrorism.

Champagne also told Zarif that Canada and Canadians have many questions about the crash, which killed 138 people who were en route to Canada, and condemned Iran’s missile attacks against military bases in Iraq.

Canadian soldiers were present in one of those bases.

Yet the summary did not provide any details about Zarif’s reaction to Champagne’s demands and Champagne’s office declined to provide any further information.

The Canadian Press

