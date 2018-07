Driver on way to Terrace when incident occured

Charred remains of Ford F350 (Kelly Little / The Northern View)

Port Edward volunteer fire department was called to the scene of a burning vehicle in the vicinty of Taylor Lake Thursday, July 19. Occupants escaped unharmed, the older Ford F350 was fully engulfed and could not be saved.

