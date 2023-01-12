A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield themselves from the heavy rain as they walk along the shore of the harbour in Vancouver Tuesday, January 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield themselves from the heavy rain as they walk along the shore of the harbour in Vancouver Tuesday, January 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Flurry of weather warnings for B.C. south coast, with up to 120 mm of rain forecast

Downpour expected to continue until easing up late Friday

Environment Canada has issued a series of rainfall warnings for British Columbia’s south coast, with soggy conditions expected to persist until the end of the week.

The warnings span Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast and the Sea-to-Sky corridor, along with parts of Vancouver Island.

The weather office says downpours will start Wednesday night with total rainfall of 60 to 120 millimetres expected before conditions are forecast to ease late Friday.

It says the highest amounts of rain are expected near Metro Vancouver’s North Shore mountains along with Howe Sound and western Vancouver Island.

A separate wind warning covers the Victoria area, where gusts reaching speeds of up to 90 kilometres per hour were expected to last until Thursday morning.

Winds nearing the same speed are also expected across the northern tip of Vancouver Island through the morning.

Severe weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Airlines, airports, transport minister to testify on holiday travel mess at committee

Just Posted

The City has filed a dispute over Payment in Lieu of Taxes after Port Authority devalues land, possibly requiring millions to be repaid, council heard at the regular meeting on Jan. 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert taxpayers may be on hook for millions with Port and City disputing land value

Comedian Paul Myrehaug performs during the Snowed In Comedy Tour show at the Lester Centre for the Arts in Prince Rupert Jan. 10. (Thom Barker photo)
Concert Review: The Snowed in Comedy Tour, Prince Rupert, Lester Centre, Jan. 10

A water main break at Crestview and Applewaite was just one of the numerous breaks on Dec. 17, which caused Prince Rupert City Council to declare a local State of Emergency as crews and resources were stretched to repair the aging infrastructure. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Province calls on Feds to help replace Prince Rupert’s aged water system

Previous Mayor Lee Brain and Richard Pucci director of operations and intergovernmental relations stand outside the newly leased Chamberlain Ave. property on March 24, 2022 to where Public Works will be relocating. (Photo: supplied by City of Prince Rupert)
New Prince Rupert Public Works to cost $5M with property purchase and reno’s