(Black Press Media files)

Florida man gets house arrest for bringing gun to son’s school

Police found a loaded AK-47 pistol during a search

A Florida man who went to a junior high school with a loaded gun after his son contacted him to say a teacher pushed him has been sentenced to nearly a year of house arrest.

The Palm Beach Post reports 27-year-old Christopher Freeman pleaded guilty last month as part of a deal with prosecutors to possessing a weapon on school property.

Palm Beach County School District police say Freeman’s son video-called him in tears earlier last month, saying a teacher at Bear Lakes Middle School “slammed him.” Freeman told police he then saw an adult grab the boy before the call ended.

A police officer met with Freeman, who uses a wheelchair, when he arrived at the school. The officer reported seeing what appeared to be a gun sticking out of Freeman’s pants. Police found a loaded AK-47 pistol during a search.

READ MORE: Florida Man Googles self to find out which ‘Florida Man’ he is

READ MORE: Florida man believed he was ‘half-man, half-dog,’ says doctor

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CRA wins appeal against B.C. couple who alleged ‘malicious’ tax evasion probe
Next story
B.C. and feds engage public on caribou recovery plan in Williams Lake

Just Posted

We can’t make a living fishing: North Coast witnesses in Ottawa

Lax Kw’alaams Mayor, Prince Rupert resident speak to the Standing Committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Young Prince Rupert scientist, Cameron Sawka, off to Canada-Wide Science Fair

The Pacific Northwest Regional Science Fair was held in Prince Rupert over the Apr. 5 and 6 weekend

Former Burns Lake mayor to plead guilty in sex assault case

Luke Strimbold scheduled for guilty pleas May 6

Northwest Sockeyes win gold in Prince George

Players from Prince Rupert, Terrace and Kitimat took to the ice in the Tigers Invitational

Grouse Mountain’s resident bears, Coola and Grinder, wake up from hibernation

The two grizzlies have been living on Grouse Mountain for 18 years.

Unusual harbour porpoise activity off Prince Rupert coast

VIDEO: North Coast Cetacean Research Initiative say the porpoises’ activity is unique

B.C. woman evicted from home on First Nation land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

B.C. and feds engage public on caribou recovery plan in Williams Lake

Predation management will likely be a part of the strategy to recover caribou

CRA wins appeal against B.C. couple who alleged ‘malicious’ tax evasion probe

A lower court had handed down a $1.7M award to the couple earlier

Canadian refugee advocates ‘shocked, dismayed’ over asylum changes in budget bill

Bill would prevent people from seeking asylum in Canada if they already have in U.S.

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

The move comes less than a month after a Christchurch mosque shooting that left 50 dead

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Rodent Rankings – do you live in one of B.C.’s rattiest cities?

Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby are the three rattiest urban areas in B.C.

Most Read