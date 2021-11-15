Flooding along the Coldwater River prompted the City of Merritt to issue an evacuation order for all of Colletteville early Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (City of Merritt map)

Flooding along the Coldwater River prompted the City of Merritt to issue an evacuation order for all of Colletteville early Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (City of Merritt map)

Flooding along Coldwater River forces evacuations in Merritt

Evacuation order issued for all of Colletteville

Flooding along the Coldwater River has prompted an evacuation order in Merritt.

An initial order issued by the city in the early hours of Monday, Nov. 15, was for residences along the river’s 200 year flood plain, South of Nicola Avenue. Affected residents were asked to leave the area immediately.

An updated order released at just before 7 a.m. was for the evacuation of all of Colletteville.

“Main Street and Voght Street bridges are inundated with water and should not be used for any purpose,” reads the latest order. “Houston Street is threatened with water and therefore the only route into or out of Collettville is at risk.

“If this road is lost then it will not be possible for anyone to get in or out of Collettville except by helicopter. As such, all residents must evacuate Collettville.”

The city warned all Colletteville residents were required to evacuate, and that the order was being enforced by the RCMP.

Evacuees were asked to proceed north to Kamloops on Highway 5 and register with Kamloops Emergency Support Services located at McArthur Island (1655 Island Parkway).

Limited group accommodations were available at the city’s Civic Centre, with the city working to bring in additional cots.

Read more: Tulameen properties ordered to evacuate due to flooding

Read more: Tulameen fire chief warns of rapidly rising river

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

flooding

Previous story
Princeton B.C. devastated by flood

Just Posted

Rudy Kelly, of Men Who Listen, had an audience of more than 400 people jamming to the beat at the Rupert Rocks concert held at the Lester Centre on Nov. 13 to thank health care workers for their efforts throughout the pandemic. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rupert rocks thank you notes to health care workers

Ocean Rutherford has grown up on the waters around Prince Rupert and works as a deckhand in the fishing industry as well as being a newly published author. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of Our City – Ocean Rutherford, captain of her own destiny

Rainmakers Interact Club is holding a bottle drive on Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Charles Hays Secondary School. Proceeds will be split by the club and the Prince Rupert Wildlife Rehab Shelter. Teresa Van sorts bottles at the April bottle drive. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Interact Club bottle drive on Saturday, Nov. 13

Joy Sundin, president of the Prince Rupert & District Métis Society and Rob Basso, vice-president, on Nov. 9. Sundin thinks it’s wonderful the city officially observes the week celebrating Métis culture. (Photo: Norman Galimski/ The Northern View)
Prince Rupert mayor proclaims Nov. 14 to 20 as Métis Awareness Week