Flood watch advisory issued for north coast area due to heavy rainfall

A high streamflow advisory is also in effect for central coast

A flood watch advisory has been issued for the north coast due to heavy rainfall in areas around Prince Rupert and Kitimat. B.C. River Forecast Centre has also issued a high streamflow advisory for central coast around areas in Bella Bella and Bella Coola Valley.

“A moderate to strong intensity atmospheric river is impacting the central and north coast of British Columbia,” said the provincial agency in their Aug. 29 statement.

Rainfall amounts up to 80 mm around Prince Rupert, 40 mm around Kitimat, 110 mm around Bella Bella, and 15-55 mm around the Bella Coola valley, have been observed over the past 24 hours, said the monitoring agency.

Additional heavy rainfall is also expected tonight with on-going heavy precipitation around the outer north coast and areas around Prince Rupert.

Rainfall rates are approaching and likely to exceed two-year daily rainfall amounts in Prince Rupert. Rivers

are expected to experience rapid rising later on Monday (Aug.29) and overnight into Tuesday (Aug.30).

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.

A flood watch advisory has been issued for areas shown in orange. (BC River Forecast Centre)
Flood watch advisory issued for north coast area due to heavy rainfall

