Evacuation alert issued May 3, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. for 10 properties in Grand Forks South of 68th Avenue (RDKB handout)

FLOOD WATCH: 18 properties on evacuation alert in rural Grand Forks

Eight properties in the Gilpin Road area and 10 located south of 68th Avenue have been prepped to leave

An evacuation alert has been issued for residents in the South Johnson Flats and Manly Meadows in rural Grand Forks, amid high risks of flooding in the region.

The alert was issued Wednesday (May 3) at 1:30 p.m. by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and impacts roughly 18 properties: eight in the Gilpin Road area and 10 south of 68th Avenue.

“The Regional Emergency Operations Centre is issuing these alerts as weather models are showing that rivers will continue to rise,” RDKB emergency manager Mark Stephens said in a statement. “We encourage residents to stay up to date by checking official sources for information and to sign up for our evacuation alert system.”

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nicola Valley under severe thunderstorm watch while rivers rise
Next story
1 home lost, fire hall underwater as Cache Creek floods

Just Posted

Shemar Williams had a manicure and pedicure on April 21. His parents alleged a SD 52 teacher acted inappropriately by removing the nail polish without consent. (Photo: supplied)
Parents of SD 52 student in Prince Rupert allege homophobic behaviour and assault by teacher

The remains of Jordan Straight, who was reported missing to Terrace RCMP on October 30, 2022, were discovered in a remote wooded area. (Courtesy of Terrace RCMP)
Remains of missing man found in remote wooded area, Terrace RCMP says

The Skeena Valley Farmers Market has been around since 1982 and has become a popular weekend activity for many people in the Terrace area. It’s back for the 2023 season on Saturday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Terrace’s Skeena Valley Farmers Market returns for a new season

Prince Rupert Girls Volley Ball Club team headed to Club Provincials on April 28 and 29. The U14 team placed sixth out of 17 teams in their division by winning three matches and closely losing another three, Jason Hoang team coach said. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert girl’s volleyball team places 6th at club provincials