Air Canada announced on Jan 13, that it is reducing operations by 25 per cent affecting flights into and from Prince Rupert.

Flights to Prince Rupert cancelled

Air Canada announced reduction in operation and more than 1,700 employees affected

  • Jan. 13, 2021 11:05 a.m.
  • News

Air Canada flights to Prince Rupert have been cancelled as part of the COVID-19 Mitigation and Recovery Plan, the airline announced on Jan. 13.

“Air Canada will suspend all passenger operations effective Jan 23, 2021 to the Prince Rupert Airport, and to airports in Fredericton NB, Gander NL, Goose Bay NL, Yellowknife NWT, Kamloops BC, until further notice,” Air Canada told The Northern View in an email.

More than 1,700 Air Canada employees and an additional 200 employees at its Express carriers will be affected. The airline will reduce operations by 25 per cent for the balance of the first fiscal quarter of 2021. The reduction in capacity will leave Air Canada operating at just 20 per cent of its 2019 first-quarter numbers.

Karen Basso, owner and manager of Quadra Travel in Prince Rupert said she received an email stating that flights have been suspended in and out of Prince Rupert with the last flight leaving Jan. 22. At this point, she said she only knows what little information has been provided to her by Air Canada and will know more on Jan. 15 after a townhall zoom meeting with the airline.

“It’s not at all good for Prince Rupert,” she said. “We have a fair bit of industry here and they need to start making some noise.”

“It’s not just Prince Rupert, other centers … have lost their flights too. I can’t see it changing until COVID-19 goes away,” Basso said.

“Since the implementation by the Federal and Provincial Governments of these increased travel restrictions and other measures, in addition to the existing quarantine requirements, we have seen an immediate impact to our close-in bookings and have made the difficult but necessary decision to further adjust our schedule and rationalize our transborder, Caribbean and domestic routes to better reflect expected demand and to reduce cash burn,” Lucie Guillemette, executive vice president, and chief commercial officer at Air Canada said in a media statement.

“We regret the impact these difficult decisions will have on our employees who have worked very hard during the pandemic looking after our customers, as well as on the affected communities,” Guillemette said.

“While this is not the news we were hoping to announce this early into the year, we are nonetheless encouraged that Health Canada has already approved two vaccines and that the Government of Canada expects the vast majority of eligible Canadians to be vaccinated by September,” Guillemette said.

“We look forward to seeing our business start to return to normal and to bringing back some of our more than 20,000 employees currently on furlough and layoff.”

An Air Canada media statement said it will continue to evaluate and adjust its route network as required in response to the trajectory of the pandemic, government-imposed travel restrictions, and quarantines, and to market and regulatory conditions.

Affected customers on all routes will be contacted by Air Canada and offered options, including refunds for eligible customers and alternative routings where available.

The Northern View has reached out to Prince Rupert Regional Airport for comment.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Cranbrook files lawsuit against Winnipeg Ice, WHL
Next story
School District 52 meeting highlights from Jan. 12

Just Posted

Air Canada announced on Jan 13, that it is reducing operations by 25 per cent affecting flights into and from Prince Rupert.
Flights to Prince Rupert cancelled

Air Canada announced reduction in operation and more than 1,700 employees affected

Designated parking outside the new COVID-19 testing center on Third Ave. West in Prince Rupert is lessening public parking availibility in the city core. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19 testing center is relocated to the city core from Prince Rupert Regional Hospital

Prince Rupert COVID testing center allocated spaces tightens public parking downtown

School District 52 Board of Trustees met for the first meeting of 2021 on Jan. 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
School District 52 meeting highlights from Jan. 12

Prince Rupert -Teacher, how do you spell phishing?

Prince Rupert City Council met for the first regular meeting of 2021 on Jan. 11 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
City Council Briefs: Cannabis store and tax incentives

Prince Rupert city council met for the first time in 2021

The first one of two turbines which landed in Prince Rupert on Dec. 2, is headed to Site C Dam in Fort St. John on Jan 10. The extraordinary wide load created traffic advisories and road closures along highway 16 during the week of Jan. to 14. (Photo: supplied by Tasha McKenzie)
Massive turbines begin trek across Northwestern B.C.

Hydro-Electric turbines headed from Prince Rupert to Site C Dam week of Jan. 10 to 14

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Kootenay Ice President and General Manager Matt Cockell at his office desk in Cranbrook in 2017. Townsman file photo.
City of Cranbrook files lawsuit against Winnipeg Ice, WHL

Cranbrook seeking compensation for breaking a lease agreement when the major-junior franchise relocated to Manitoba in 2019

Slack line provides thrills and views at Skaha Bluffs Park in the South Okanagan. (Penticton Western News)
Historic ranches, waterfront, trapline part of B.C.’s latest park expansion

Land worth $9.7 million bought or donated to preserve ecosystems

(Piller’s)
Oven roasted turkey breast recalled Canada-wide due to plastic pieces

Recall was issued in January

The Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie performs during the first stop of the Man Machine Poem Tour in Victoria, B.C., Friday, July 22, 2016. COVID-19 face masks emblazoned with the Tragically Hip’s popular song title “Courage” have raised more than $40,000 for Canada’s music industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Tragically Hip face masks raise $40,000 to support Canadian musicians

The Kingston, Ont. band started selling the COVID-19 non-medical cloth masks last summer

Crowds of people line up outside an electronics store in Toronto on Sunday November 22, 2020. New polling from Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies suggests some Canadians feel their mental health has declined as the pandemic has rolled on, with the impacts potentially striking women and visible minorities more than others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Pandemic worsening mental health for women more than men, poll suggests

Rates of worsening mental health were also high for single parents in the survey

Medical personnel wear personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they wheel a patient into St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver Monday, November 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Refrigerated morgue truck deployed in Fraser Health: BC Coroners Service

B.C. is dealing with two public health crises

Nurses collect samples from a patient in a COVID suspect room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Testing patients for COVID-19 before their scheduled surgery and transfer to wards from emergency departments could reduce hospital outbreaks in British Columbia as the number of cases continues to rise in most regions, the results of a pilot project in the province’s largest health authority suggest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Doctors, nurses call on B.C. to test surgical, emergency patients for COVID-19

Health care workers say masks are not enough to keep them safe in close contact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Most Read