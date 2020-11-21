Air Canada /Jazz flight AC8280 on Nov. 16 from Vancouver to Prince Rupert had a confirmed case of COVID-19, said Air Canada on Nov. 20. (File photo)

Flight into city had confirmed case of COVID-19

Nov. 16 flight from Vancouver to Prince Rupert affected by coronavirus

A confirmed case of COVID-19 landed in Prince Rupert on Nov. 16 from the Vancouver flight announced Air Canada on its exposure webpage on Nov. 20.

The affected flight is Air Canada / Jazz AC8280 from Vancouver (YVR) to Prince Rupert (YPR). The airline has warned that rows 9 to 12 may have had exposure to the virus.

“You may have been exposed to COVID-19 during recent travel, such as by airplane, cruise ship, or train (any public conveyance). Being aware of the risk can help you take the necessary steps to protect your health and the health of others around you,” Air Canada said on its web page.

“We update locations once a day. We also remove information older than 14 days, as this is the quarantine period for those who may have been exposed.”

“If you have recently returned to Canada, you must quarantine for 14 days from the date you arrived in Canada. This is mandatory, whether or not you have symptoms. Refer to our travel restrictions, exemptions, and advice for up-to-date information,” the webpage said.

Air Canada said for passengers in affected rows or all passengers if rows aren’t specified they should follow the guidelines:

  • self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days
  • use the self-assessment tool and contact your public health authority for further guidance specific to your area
  • self-isolate immediately if you develop symptoms at any time and contact your public health authority
  • contact your public health authority if you have any questions or concerns at any time

K-J Millar | Journalist
Most Read