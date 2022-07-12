Five Prince Rupert gang members accused of numerous assault and weapons charges

Charges against five “Crazy Indians Nomad” gang members have been approved in the Prince Rupert court for an April assault, RCMP stated on July 11. (Photo: Facebook)

Five members of the “Crazy Indians Nomad” (CIN) gang have had numerous charges approved against them for an April assault in downtown Prince Rupert, RCMP said on July 11.

Prince Rupert RCMP stated in a July 8 press release, that gang members were charged in June with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; assault with a weapon; assault; fail to comply with a probation order; fail to comply with a release order; and fail to comply with an undertaking stemming from an assault in the spring.

“On April 22nd, 2022, a man was attacked by a group of gang members in Prince Rupert. The group is known as the “Crazy Indian Nomads” and has been operating in Prince Rupert for some time,” Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the city detachment, said.

The group of CIN members confronted a man on Fraser St. in the morning where they chased him down and began to assault him, the statement reads.

“One of the gang members can be seen in security footage, obtained by the Prince Rupert RCMP, as wielding a collapsable baton as a form of intimidation, as the others in the group punch and kick the man while he lay on the ground,” Hemrich stated.

The media release stated another gang member is seen wearing “knuckle dusters,” weighted gloves designed to protect the user’s hands from impact, and delivering several punches to the man while he attempts to defend himself.

Prince Rupert RCMP stated that while the male victim declined to pursue charges or provide a statement, due to the nature of the incident and video footage available, police forwarded charges to the Crown prosecutor.

According to the British Columbia Court Registry (BCCR), found online, the accused are: Kyia Latasha Jade Brown, born in 1998; Jason Lyle Lewis, born in 1978; Kurt Marcus Sampson, born in 1999; Jordan Anthony Scott Stevens, born in 1984; and Diane Lorraine Wilson, born 1978.

In the information provided to The Northern View, on July 11, RCMP said the suspects have all been arrested and released on conditions with court dates.

As listed on the BCCR all suspects in this matter are scheduled to appear in court on July 13.

“Ensuring the safety of our citizens is our number one priority,” Hemrich said. “The Prince Rupert RCMP is working diligently to combat illegal activities performed by groups such as the Crazy Indian Nomads in this instance.”

If you wish to contact the Prince Rupert RCMP please call 250-627-0700 or in the case of an emergency call 9-1-1. To make a report anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).