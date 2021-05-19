A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Five more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

Five more protesters were arrested by the RCMP at the Fairy Creek blockade on Wednesday, May 19, bringing the total to 12 arrests over two days since enforcement of an injunction order began.

Four of the protesters were arrested for breaching the injunction order issued by the B.C. Supreme Court regarding Fairy Creek, a watershed area near Port Renfrew. One was detained for obstruction after failing to abide by police orders, RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Chris Manseau said in a news release.

“All arrested individuals will be processed at the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment and released following signing their conditional release documents,” Manseau explained.

A special extraction team was attempting to remove two other protesters who had locked themselves to a bridge.

Seven protesters were arrested on Tuesday, the first day of enforcement action by the RCMP. The first five were arrested for breaching the injunction, and other two for obstruction after trying to force their way through a police checkpoint on the McClure Forest Service Road.

All seven of the protesters arrested Tuesday were processed at the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment. Six were released pending a future court date, while the seventh refused to sign a conditional release document and was held in custody overnight prior to a court appearance in Nanaimo on Wednesday.

Video posted to the Fairy Creek Blockade page on Facebook showed supporters rallying outside the courthouse on Wednesday during the court appearance. A protester, identified as Rainbow Eyes, was released, and comments on the video that she wasn’t required to sign anything prior to her release.

“Leaving site yesterday and getting to the top and hearing the cheers in the police mobile was probably the coolest experience I’ve ever had,” Rainbow Eyes told the crowd. “The power is in the people and we have to remember that the power is in the land and we connect with the land and we fight for the land; something new is created we’ve never felt before because we’re trapped. And they don’t want us to feel that alive-ness of fighting for something that is so needed right now that will change the tides.”

Additionally, the Canadian Association of Journalists is asking the court to limit the power of the RCMP when issuing injunctions after media access was temporarily blocked during enforcement of the court injunction.

“The RCMP and other police agencies have failed to respect the Charter of Rights and Freedoms when executing injunctions,” said CAJ president Brent Jolly. “Since they have not shown an ability to handle the powers, the only solution we can think of is to respectfully ask the courts to limit those powers.”

READ MORE: Arrests begin at Fairy Creek blockade on Vancouver Island

protest

Previous story
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

Just Posted

The Tahltan are arguably the most mining-friendly First Nation in B.C., but have been known to oppose activity when it conflicts with their values as in this 2019 photo of Tahltan Central Government president Chad Day attempting to evict jade miners from the territory. (File photo)
Tahltan demand shutdown of jade mining; removal of reality TV show from airwaves

President Chad Day says jade/placer industries not working for Tahltan or the province

Fines totalling $45,000 were issued on April 21 through the court in Prince Rupert to a commercial fisherman who pleaded guilty to lingcod fishing in protected areas off Haida Gwaii. (File photo) Ling cod.
Fisherman nets $45,000 in fines

Area near Haida Gwaii is in a Strict Protection Zone and is closed to fishing

Grade one and two students at Lax Kxeen Elementary School are enjoying the new multi-ability accessible playground equipment recently installed at the school. Prince Rupert Port Authority donated $70,000 to the project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New play place for all abilities at Lax Kxeen Elementary

PRPA donates $70,000 to new accessible play equipment at local school

The Cone Zone campaign is in its 11th year to remind drivers to slow down when approaching roadside workers because roadwork is hazardous. (Photo: supplied )
Cone Zones are for keeping roadside workers safe

Flaggers are present for workers safety and drivers need to be aware - Warren Beal, Adventure Paving

BC Ferries issued a reminder on May 17 that there will be no additional sailings over the Victoria Day weekend and that travel is limited to essential reasons only. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
No additional holiday weekend sailings

BC Ferries reminds travellers health orders are in place for essential travel only

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Five more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on April 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces formation of a new Crown corporation called InBC to manage $500 million in public funds to help startup companies expand, B.C. legislature, April 27, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Low investment returns, high tax rates for entrepreneurs cited

Most Read