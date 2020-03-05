Five members of the grassroots group Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en were arrested at the BC Legislature building Wednesday night. The group says windows and curtains were closed during the talks. (Twitter Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en/@MikeGraemephoto)

Five arrested after refusing to leave BC Legislature building

Wet’suwet’en activists says discussions ‘broke down’ with Indigenous relations minister

Five members of the group occupying the BC Legislature building were arrested and removed from the building Wednesday night following a meeting with Scott Fraser, minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation.

In a series of social media posts, members of ‘Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en’ – the organizing force behind two occupations of the government building – say seven of its members were invited to speak with Fraser “to discuss the Wet’suwet’en struggle.”

READ ALSO: Students walk out of class, gather in Victoria in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

The group writes that “after a number of hours, discussions broke down” when they failed to come to an agreement that the RCMP and Coastal GasLink remove themselves from Wet’suwet’en territory.

They then say that five of the seven people invited inside the legislature were “violently arrested after hours of detainment inside parliament.”

According to the Victoria Police Department, five people were arrested for mischief just after 9 p.m.

“Protesters called for others to surround the Legislature building,” says Bowen Osoko, VicPD community engagement officer. “The protesters actively obstructed officers. With the large crowd, it took several hours for our officers to be able safely transport the protesters to VicPD Headquarters.”

Osoko said there were no injuries and “officers used the minimum amount of force needed to safely affect the arrests. There was no violence.”

VicPD says the five arrested were transported to cells for processing and released on conditions they don’t return to the legislature grounds. The mischief investigations are ongoing.

The group has occupied the space twice in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in opposition of the Coastal GasLink pipeline. The current sit-in started Feb. 24 under the restrictions of an injunction requested by Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Darryl Plecas. The injunction prohibits demonstrators from blocking entry ways or interfering with CCTV cameras.

READ ALSO: Wet’suwet’en activists say Victoria arrests a ‘perpetuation of violence’


