Fishing derby winners hooked big prizes

Desi Ryan and Avery Ryan show off the first place winning salmon in The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby held on Sept. 5. First place salmon netted a prize of $2000. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby held on Sept. 5 in Prince Rupert reeled in some big winners and netted some decent fish tales.

The derby is a popular event with both salmon and halibut categories.

Derek Finlayson hooked first place with his halibut, weighing in at 57.3 lbs.

William Gowe caught a close second with a 56.6 lb. halibut and Butch Campbell’s third place halibut at 49.4 lbs. is worth it’s weight.

First place for salmon was taken by Desi Ryan with a 17.7 lb. beauty. Bruce Mullin’s salmon weighed in at 16.9 lbs and took second place, with Liam MacPhail’s 14.8 lb. salmon swimming up behind in third place.

Prizes awarded in both fish categories are first place $2,000, second place $1,000 and third place $500.

More to come.