Desi Ryan and Avery Ryan show off the first place winning salmon in The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby held on Sept. 5. First place salmon netted a prize of $2000. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Fishing derby winners hooked big prizes

Winners for The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing derby announced

The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby held on Sept. 5 in Prince Rupert reeled in some big winners and netted some decent fish tales.

The derby is a popular event with both salmon and halibut categories.

Derek Finlayson hooked first place with his halibut, weighing in at 57.3 lbs.

William Gowe caught a close second with a 56.6 lb. halibut and Butch Campbell’s third place halibut at 49.4 lbs. is worth it’s weight.

First place for salmon was taken by Desi Ryan with a 17.7 lb. beauty. Bruce Mullin’s salmon weighed in at 16.9 lbs and took second place, with Liam MacPhail’s 14.8 lb. salmon swimming up behind in third place.

Prizes awarded in both fish categories are first place $2,000, second place $1,000 and third place $500.

More to come.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four Abbotsford pig-farm activists now facing 21 charges after first court appearance

Just Posted

Fishing derby winners hooked big prizes

Winners for The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing derby announced

Northern View Tyee Fishing Derby Leaderboard

Weigh-in begins at 1 p.m., updated every five minutes

Last chance to get your derby tickets

The Northern View Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby is this Saturday

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

September is literacy month

Literacy month has kicked off in September with International Literacy Day (ILD2020)… Continue reading

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

The Northern View’s 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby – Sept. 5

Participants can lure in $2,000 for largest fish

The Northern View presents the Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby

More than $15,000 is up for grabs in cash and prizes

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

B.C.’s largest school district to get $26M in federal COVID-19 classroom funds

Surrey to receive $13.2 million now, rest in January

Man who killed RCMP officer not allowed to return to Vancouver Island

Kenneth Fenton scheduled to be released in March 2021

Killing spree still feeds unease in B.C.’s isolated north, one year later

Distant help, cellular dead zones creating fear in wake of 2019 Schmegelsky-Mcleod murders

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 6 to 12

Alpaca Day, Beer Lover’s Day and World Suicide Prevention Day all coming up this week

Most Read