The Venture H is a wood-hulled fishing boat. (Facebook)

Fishing boat runs aground in Gwaii Haanas

Submerged vessel has about 1,200 litres of diesel aboard, but no signs of fuel spill

A fishing boat ran aground near the south side of G̱andll K’in G̱waay.yaay / Hotspring Island early Monday morning.

All four passengers were taken safely ashore to Hotspring by the crew of the Maple Leaf, which was nearby.

The Venture H is a 36-foot wood hulled boat and the crew were fishing for prawns. As Monday afternoon, it is reported to be badly submerged but without any signs of a fuel or oil leak. The boat has about 1,200 litres of diesel aboard.

Gwaii Haanas staff got an emergency call at 6:40 a.m. and later dispatched a trained crew to the scene from Queen Charlotte with spill boom on board.

The Coast Guard vessel Tanu arrived on scene before noon and the Cape Mudge is expected to arrive around 2 p.m.

Visitors are still welcome to visit Hotspring Island, but are asked to access the island via east beach until further notice.


andrew.hudson@haidagwaiiobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Distraught mother pleads for help finding missing son
Next story
McBride water main break to disrupt traffic for another six weeks

Just Posted

Fishing boat runs aground in Gwaii Haanas

Submerged vessel has about 1,200 litres of diesel aboard, but no signs of fuel spill

McBride water main break to disrupt traffic for another six weeks

Road restrictions remain as City of Prince Rupert crews continue to work on Highway 16

Bear Creek takes Brucejack Mine to court for unpaid work worth $14.5M

Terrace-based company working on Highway 16 applies to Supreme Court asking for damages

Mission Possible wins two in Seafest hockey challenge

Fifteen players in four divisions participated in 13th year of the Prince Rupert hockey tournament

Distraught mother pleads for help finding missing son

Colten Fleury is believed to have been spotted hitchhiking near Witset on his way to Prince Rupert.

Prince Rupert Golf Club appeals to women through lessons

Tee-off Tuesdays offers an introduction to the game of golf for all levels and abilities

Casino workers petition BCLC for fairness

Workers rallying at BCLC offices today

Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Trump’s recent comments

Apology follows the legendary actor’s profanity against the U.S. president at Sunday’s Tony Awards

Outdoor yoga session planned for B.C. legislature lawn

Event set to mark fourth annual International Day of Yoga

B.C. woman: Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

NDP looks for ways to rein in B.C. Hydro rates

Internal review looks for cost cutting, new revenue sources

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Tax bill paid for the year, you’re working for yourself

B.C. in the middle of the Canadian pack for Tax Freedom Day

B.C. man lands head coaching job with Saskatoon Blades

Mitch Love spent the last seven seasons as assistant coach for Everett Silvertips

Most Read