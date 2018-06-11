Fishing boat runs aground in Gwaii Haanas

Submerged vessel has about 1,200 litres of diesel aboard, but no signs of fuel spill

A fishing boat ran aground near the south side of G̱andll K’in G̱waay.yaay / Hotspring Island early Monday morning.

All four passengers were taken safely ashore to Hotspring by the crew of the Maple Leaf, which was nearby.

The Venture H is a 36-foot wood hulled boat and the crew were fishing for prawns. As Monday afternoon, it is reported to be badly submerged but without any signs of a fuel or oil leak. The boat has about 1,200 litres of diesel aboard.

Gwaii Haanas staff got an emergency call at 6:40 a.m. and later dispatched a trained crew to the scene from Queen Charlotte with spill boom on board.

The Coast Guard vessel Tanu arrived on scene before noon and the Cape Mudge is expected to arrive around 2 p.m.

Visitors are still welcome to visit Hotspring Island, but are asked to access the island via east beach until further notice.



