Snow is seen on the Coquihalla Highway in this March 31, 2023 file photo from DriveBC. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall alert for the Okanagan Connector beginning on Monday afternoon (Oct. 23). (DriveBC)

Snow is seen on the Coquihalla Highway in this March 31, 2023 file photo from DriveBC. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall alert for the Okanagan Connector beginning on Monday afternoon (Oct. 23). (DriveBC)

First snowfall of the season to hit parts of B.C.

Up to 10 centimetres expected along mountain passes, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada has issued alerts for B.C.’s first real snowfall of the season.

The weather agency says flakes will begin falling Monday (Oct. 23) and are expected to be thickest along the Coquihalla Highway and Rogers Pass. Up to 10 centimetres will accumulate along those mountain highways, while fewer than 5 cm is forecast along other sections of the Okanagan Connector and Trans-Canada Highway.

In Revelstoke, Golden, and Tsar Creek, the snowfall will be accompanied with rain.

The flurries are expected to taper out throughout the day Tuesday.

Environment Canada says the snowfall is B.C.’s first of the season and is the result of a slow-moving arctic front moving in from the coast. The agency is warning people to adjust their driving to changing road conditions.

Winter tires are required on mountain passes, rural routes and in all of the Kootenays and North.

READ ALSO: Winter tires required by October 1

British ColumbiaEnvironment Canada weatherSnow

Previous story
‘No retribution’ says mom of teen fatally run over by vehicle in Kelowna

Just Posted

Mike Dangeli (Gootlh Ts’milix), carver of the pole, gave numerous speeches throughout the day on the importance of practicing Indigenous culture as a form of healing. As for the “lowest man on the totem pole” saying, Dangeli dispelled the trope and explained that the lowest figure actually holds the entire pole together. (Seth Forward/The Northern View)
Memorial totem pole erected at rest area just outside of Prince Rupert

City employees have been working around the clock to do temporary fixes to the Prince Rupert’s century-old pipes, though Mayor Herb Pond worries the dire situation could be exacerbated this winter. (Seth Forward/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert still awaiting federal funds after major water main break

Police and firefighters did an investigation into the cause of the fire, which indicated nothing suspicious. (Seth Forward/Northern View)
House fire kills one, injures two Prince Rupert residents on Oct. 17

From left to right: student volunteers Nathaniel Nelson, Aubrey Hughes, Hannah Jackson, Talent Hardy at last year’s clothing drive. (Contributed)
Prince Rupert Middle School’s Winter Wear Walk returns for Oct. 25