Kabu is the first ride-hailing service to be approved by the Passenger Transportation Board in the Okanagan-Kootenays-Cariboo region. (Facebook)

First ride-hailing company approved in B.C.’s north

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to operate province-wide

Two more ridesharing companies have received the green light to operate on B.C. roads, including one company looking to be the first to operate in the Okanagan and northern regions.

The Passenger Transportation Board announced Friday its approval of Kabu Ride Inc. to operate province-wide. Meanwhile, a company called Apt Rides was approved to operate in the Lower Mainland and Whistler.

The board, which is in charge of implementing ridesharing licenses in the province, rejected Tappcar Inc.’s application. Back in September, Tappcar spokesperson Pascal Ryffel said the company was looking to break ground in the rural provincial market.

READ MORE: New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Applications by Inorbis Corporation and Transroad were also rejected.

Black Press Media has reached out to Kabu for comment

More to come.

