First responders stand in honour of life of ambulance manager

First responders are seen honouring the life and contributions of Mike Sorensen of BC Ambulance Service, Prince Rupert in a funeral procession on July 7, 2020. (Photo: M. Proteau/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert first responders honoured the life and contributions of Mike Sorensen, regional manager of the BC Ambulance Service in a funeral procession outside the RCMP detachment on July 7, 2020.

The honour guard line up along both sides of 6th Avenue West at noon was attended by all 18 members of the Prince Rupert Fire Rescue with four emergency trucks and two command trucks. Numerous RCMP officers and vehicles, BC Ambulances and staff, Department of Conservation officers, and passersby took part in the stand still memorial to recognize Sorensen’s passing.

K-J Millar | Journalist

