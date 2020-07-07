First responders are seen honouring the life and contributions of Mike Sorensen of BC Ambulance Service, Prince Rupert in a funeral procession on July 7, 2020. (Photo: M. Proteau/The Northern View)

First responders stand in honour of life of ambulance manager

A memorial procession to recognize Prince Rupert’s Mike Sorensen attended by many

Prince Rupert first responders honoured the life and contributions of Mike Sorensen, regional manager of the BC Ambulance Service in a funeral procession outside the RCMP detachment on July 7, 2020.

The honour guard line up along both sides of 6th Avenue West at noon was attended by all 18 members of the Prince Rupert Fire Rescue with four emergency trucks and two command trucks. Numerous RCMP officers and vehicles, BC Ambulances and staff, Department of Conservation officers, and passersby took part in the stand still memorial to recognize Sorensen’s passing.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes
Next story
ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Just Posted

First responders stand in honour of life of ambulance manager

A memorial procession to recognize Prince Rupert’s Mike Sorensen attended by many

Heart of Our City: Ron Nyce

Teaching, dancing and encouraging culture create the heartbeat of this drummer

Breast cancer screening available in Prince Rupert – ten days only

Mobile imaging suite will be in Prince Rupert from July 6 to 16

RCSCC 7 – Captain Cook is searching for new C.O.

Officer position will be vacant with CIC sailing away to different shores.

Police investigate July 2 homicide in Houston

Man succumbed to injuries at Pearson Road residence

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision on Trans Canada

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

Tofino beachgoers ‘horrified’ by Sea-Doos, Jet Skis, in surf zone

“I was quite distressed to see it.”

Budget officer pegs cost of basic income as calls for it grow due to COVID-19

Planned federal spending to date on pandemic-related aid now tops about $174 billion

Sexologist likens face mask debate to condom debate: What can we learn from it?

Society’s approach to condom usage since the 1980s can be applied to face masks today, one expert says

B.C. homeowners plead for action on condo insurance crisis

Strata property fees growing bigger than mortgage payments

Indigenous man behind complaint of BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy has died

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argued that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Most Read