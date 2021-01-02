First Northwest baby of 2021 born in Hazelton

Yet unamed boy born to Royelle Williams and Shane Skulsh of Kispiox on the afternoon of Jan. 1

The first Northwest baby of 2021 has been born at Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton.

Northern Health announced yesterday the yet unnamed boy was born at 2:18 p.m., Jan. 1.

The baby was born to mom Royelle Williams and dad Shane Skulsh of Kispiox. The baby is welcomed to the world by his stepbrother Tayler.

“Royelle is Gitxsan and was born here on Gitxsan territory, so it was important to her that her baby was also born in her community,” said midwife Hana Lang. “She worked very hard for a very long time to deliver this babe and I’m so proud of her. Her mom, Jane Williams, was also at the birth; she delivered Royelle here at Wrinch memorial hospital too, and Shane, the father, was also born at Wrinch.”

Two other babies have been born so far in the Northern Health region, one in Prince George and one in Fort St. John. They were also boys.

