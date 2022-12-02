Jon Coleman (right) and other members of the Cowichan Tribes-owned Khowutzun Development Corporation are blocking work at the site of the new Cowichan District Hospital on Bell McKinnon Road over union issues. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

First Nations picket halts work at $887 million B.C. hospital over union rules

‘This is Cowichan Tribes territory and we don’t need to be in any unions to work in our own backyard’

Work on the new $887.4-million Cowichan District Hospital near Duncan on Vancouver Island ground to a halt Friday morning after members of Cowichan Tribes-owned Khowutzun Development Corporation began picketing the site.

Jon Coleman, a Cowichan Tribes member and owner of Duncan-based Jon-co Contracting, one of several contracting companies that fall under the banner of Khowutzun Development Corporation, said the dispute is over unionized workers.

He said companies and workers of the KDC had been working clearing the site and hauling gravel for some time.

But Coleman said the BC Infrastructure Benefits, the provincial Crown corporation that provides the qualified skilled trades workforce for the construction of public infrastructure projects operating under the Community Benefits Agreement, got involved.

He said BCIB refused KDC a permit to continue to work at the site because none of its companies and workers are members of unions accepted by the Crown corporation.

“This is Cowichan Tribes territory and we don’t need to be in any unions to work in our own backyard,” Coleman said while standing around a fire at the site’s entrance to stay warm with other KDC workers.

“We’re going to stay here and block construction until we get a permit from BCIB to allow us to go back to work. The other companies and workers have respected our picket line so far and have not gone on site. Cowichan Tribes chief [Lydia Hwitsum] and the band are supporting us in this.”

Labour

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Prince Rupert Regional Community Foundation to receive portion of $400 million federal funding
Next story
Construction starts on B.C.’s $27 million National Centre for Indigenous Laws

Just Posted

Gitga’at First Nation, Gitxaala First Nation and the federal government’s new North Coast Waterway Management Guidelines came into effect Sept. 1, 2022. Waters surrounding Kitkatla in June, 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
First Nations work with feds to develop new marine guidelines for North Coast B.C.

In 2021 the Prince Rupert RCMP’s Cram-a-Cruiser event raised more than $3,000 in toys, food and gift cards, which were donated to the local Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert cops host 2nd Cram-a-Cruiser fundraiser

The New Hazelton RCMP detachment. (Interior News file photo)
Suspect arrested after fleeing from New Hazelton RCMP

A memorial totem pole is shown in this handout image provided by National Museums Scotland. The museum says it will return to the Nisga’a Nation in British Columbia a memorial pole taken nearly a century ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-National Museums Scotland
Nisga’a totem on display at Scotland museum since 1930 is heading home