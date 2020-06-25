Tavish Campbell photo

First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms

Leadership council cites high rates of sea lice exceeding provincial limits

B.C.’s First Nations Leadership Council (FNLC) is calling for an immediate end to open-net pen salmon farming in the province, following reports published by B.C. fish farm owners showing facilities across the province exceed government sea lice limits by 37 per cent.

The FNLC said a recent study also shows 94 per cent of sampled juvenile wild salmon migrating through the Discovery Islands were infected with the lethal parasite.

“We have known for years that open-net pen salmon farming is one of the main contributors to the massive decline in wild salmon stocks in this province,” said BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee in a press release.

“The federal and provincial governments have been taking a piecemeal approach to this problem, with long time frames for transition to closed containment pens, and only in a few places. We need to end salmon farming in our open oceans now to protect both wild salmon and Indigenous ways of being from extinction.”

Salmon stocks have steadily declined at rates alarming to all stakeholders and interest groups. A variety of contributing factors, separate from sea lice, include over-fishing, climate change, sediment from industrial forestry and natural disasters such as the 2029 Big Bar Slide.

The FNLC is comprised of the political executives of the BC Assembly of First Nations, First Nations Summit and the Union of BC Indian Chiefs.

The FNLC is holding a press teleconference today (June 25) to discuss their call for an end to open-net salmon farms.

More to come.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. extends temporary layoff period to 24 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
MLA, B.C. ranchers call for seats at table in ongoing Aboriginal declared title land discussions

Just Posted

School District 52 announces new leader

A new school district superintendent for the Prince Rupert region takes position on Aug. 1

CERB is competition for restaurants looking to hire or recall staff

Prince Rupert restaurants may face difficulties during the summer

The tides of time for Prince Rupert Airport Ferry – 50th anniversary sails quietly by

Fifty years for the ferry are a blink of an eye for local man, Ernie Sanchez

UPDATE: CN conductor who died on job is identified

Port Edward death is second in B.C in 15 days, Teamsters Union said

Property owners should make certain Homeowners Grant has been applied for

Many Prince Rupert residents may not be aware, when paying online, they have not applied

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

MLA, B.C. ranchers call for seats at table in ongoing Aboriginal declared title land discussions

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett wants fair compensation for impacted business owners

NDP changing B.C. Hydro rules to import clean electricity

‘Lots of interest’ in developing Burrard Thermal site

B.C. extends temporary layoff period to 24 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic

New limit will closely match CERB timeline

Safe, clean campsites to be made available for seasonal fruit pickers in B.C.

One campsite is planned for the Oliver area in the southern Okanagan and two more are slated for Creston

First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms

Leadership council cites high rates of sea lice exceeding provincial limits

LifeLabs ‘failed to protect’ personal information of millions of Canadians: investigation

The Canadian laboratory testing company was found to have violated its patients’ privacy

Yukon to reopen travel from B.C., N.W.T. and Nunavut on Canada Day

Travellers from B.C. and the other territories will not have to self-isolate if they visit

Bald eagle drowns despite rescue efforts near Campbell River

‘It’s a sad story,’ said resident who found the older female eagle struggling in the water

Most Read