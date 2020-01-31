Tourists from Wuhan, China, line up to get a seat on a charter flight returning to Wuhan at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

A Toronto man in his 50s had returned from China last week

A Toronto hospital says a man with novel coronavirus who was being treated there has now been discharged and is recovering at home.

The man in his 50s travelled to Toronto from China last week and was Canada’s first case of the virus.

There are three confirmed cases in the country — another Ontario case is the first patient’s wife, and there is one in B.C. — all are linked to recent travel.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre says in a statement today that the man’s health has improved over the past week to the point where he no longer requires in-patient care.

Toronto Public Health will monitor the patient while he continues to recover at home, where his wife is also in self-isolation.

The novel coronavirus has now infected almost 10,000 people around the world.

The spike in the number of new cases prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global health emergency on Thursday.

Canadian officials have said the measures to prevent the spread of the illness in this country are working and there’s no need to change the plans.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Wind warnings lifted
Next story
Coronavirus has now infected almost 10,000, including three in Canada

Just Posted

UPDATED: Wind warnings lifted

Wind warnings for North Coast region, toppled trees and ferries were left in dock

RCMP confirm deployment in Bulkley Valley for enforcement of Coastal GasLink injunction

Deployment decision made prior to Wet’suwet’en announcement of talks with Province: RCMP

Influenza confirmed in Prince Rupert, but it is not coronavirus

Northern Health advise the influenza out break in Prince Rupert is not coronavirus

UPDATED: Indigenous protesters arrested during sit-in at Ministry office file police complaint

A dozen Wet’suwet’en supporters were arrested in Victoria

Flu outbreak in Prince Rupert, patients told to go elsewhere

An influenza outbreak have been declared by the medical officer at Northern Health.

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

WEB POLL: Will you be watching the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs and 49ers are ready to decide football’s ultimate crown

B.C. mom says parents pressured her to keep child at home due to coronavirus fears

The parent says her husband visited China, and other parents feared the coronavirus

Keep calm and wash your hands: B.C. pharmacist’s tips on coronavirus prevention

Coronavirus is still contained to three isolated patients in Canada

B.C. launches talks with taxi industry about fees to aid disability services

Cabbies will also soon be able to buy same kind of insurance available to ride-hailing drivers

Chinese tourists cancel trips to Canadian hotspots such as Banff, Yellowknife

Tourism promoters in Banff and Lake Louise have seen minimal impact so far, are monitoring situation

First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

A Toronto man in his 50s had returned from China last week

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

Most Read