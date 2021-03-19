First baby born to actively sitting mayor in more than 100 years

Prince Rupert mayor is first in city since 1910 to have a child while in office

Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain and his wife Hailey welcomed the first baby born in more than 100 years in Prince Rupert’s history to an actively sitting mayor. Olivia Eleni Brain was born March 11. (Photo: supplied)

The City of Prince Rupert welcomes a little girl into the mayoral office as the first baby born to an active mayor in more than 100 years.

Mayor Lee Brain is the first mayor in Prince Rupert history to have a child while in active office The Northern View and Prince Rupert City and Regional Archives research back to 1910 shows.

Brain and his wife Hailey welcomed a daughter as their first child named Olivia Eleni Brain on March 11.

“Running a town is one thing, and being a dad is certainly another. It’s been many sleepless and hectic days since the birth, but I couldn’t be more happy to be a father. It’s the right next step for us in our lives and the feeling of having your baby girl in your arms is just amazing,” Brain said.

The 35-year-old mayor said he didn’t even realize he was the first mayor to have a child while in office and to have the first baby born to a sitting mayor in the history of Prince Rupert.

“I was 29 when I was first elected back at the end of 2014 so I can see how that may be the case. More and more young people are running for politics these days so you can see a trend of politicians across the country having children while holding office. Although it will add more challenges to the work-life balance, I am equally committed to working for the community as I am my family.”

“Hailey is recovering well, she was a true champion and I couldn’t be more proud of her and honoured to be starting a family with her,” Brain said.

“Our baby is happy and healthy. She is such a sweetheart with a calm and relaxed demeanour. Luckily she takes after her mother which is why she is so beautiful.”

The mayor said he will take a couple of weeks off to adjust to family life and will be back in the office soon. In the interim Wade Neish is acting mayor during March.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on