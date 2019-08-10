Firefighters are battling what is now a 58-hectare wildfire burning four kilometres south of Bell II, and 75 kilometres north of Meziadin Junction. (BC Wildfire Service)

Firefighting reinforcements being sent to battle blaze

Mehan Lake Fire along Highway 37 grew overnight

The BC Wildfire Service is sending additional resources to combat a fire burning along Highway 37.

The Mehan Lake Fire is burning around 75 kilometres north of Meziadin Junction, and just four kilometres south of Bell II. The fire grew overnight and is now approximately 58 hectares in size.

20 additional firefighters are on their way to reinforce the existing crew of around 40 firefighters on the scene. Three aircraft are being used to support crews on the ground, with heavy machinery also being brought to the area in case it becomes necessary to build fireguards.

The BC Wildfire Service said no communities or structures are in immediate danger, however smoke and firefighting activity will be visible along Highway 37. Travellers are asked to exercise extra caution if passing through the area.

