Firefighting Hoses douse RCMP Guns in Prince Rupert charity hockey match

Sparky the Fire Rescue dog gets a little cheeky with his game on throwing a pie in the face of the opposing team's player RCMP Const. Brody Hemrich at the Guns-N-Hoses charity hockey game on March 11. Camaraderie is strengthened at the end of the annual Guns-N-Hoses charity hockey match, bringing first responders together for the good of Prince Rupert youth and KidSport on March 11. Cheers all around for the firefighting Blazers scoring a goal and taking home the trophy as game champs on March 11, at the Guns-N-Hoses charity hockey game. Crowds cheered on the two first responder hockey teams and enjoyed duck tossing at the annual Guns-N-Hoses charity match on March 11. Fans cheer on their favourite teams at the annual Prince Rupert Guns-N-Hoses charity hockey competition to raise funds for KidSport, on March 11. All ages enjoyed the fun at the annual Guns-N-Hoses hockey competition between the Prince Rupert Firefighters and RCMP on March 11. The happy dance of the Prince Rupert RCMP after the games first goal during the annual Guns-N-Hoses hockey match against the Firefighting Blazers on March 11. The puck blazed into the net at the Guns-N-Hoses charity hockey match between the Prince Rupert RCMP and city Fire Rescue team on March 11. Aftergame team shot of the Prince Rupert RCMP hockey team, still smiling despite a 5-4 overtime loss to the fire fighting Blazers at the annual Guns-N-Hoses charity hockey match on March 11. Prince Rupert Mayor Herb Pond had the honour of officiating the puck drop at the 2023 Guns-N-Hoses charity hockey game between the RCMP and the Fire Rescue teams on March 11. Thumbs up for a fantastic charity game fille with friendly rivalry at the annual Guns-N-Hoses Hockey match between the Princ Rupert RCMP and Fire Rescue on March 11. Prince Rupert Fire Resuce, Blazers shot the winning 5-4 goal to take the Guns-N-Hoses championship trophy and bragging rights back to the fire hall after a four-year absence, on March 11. Fire fighting goalie watches the flying puck shot by the RCMP Guns hockey team at the March 11 Guns-N-Hoses charity match in Prince Rupert.

Hoses washed the Guns out of being a fourth-time trophy holder on March 11 at the annual hockey fundraiser between the Prince Rupert Firefighters and local RCMP.

The Guns-N-Hoses annual friendly on-ice competition was held last week for the first time since the global pandemic had all players hang up their skates, but the comeback game raised more than $6,000 in proceeds to assist Prince Rupert KidSport.

“It was a ton of fun, the atmosphere was great. It was nice to be back on the ice,” Firefighter Jordan Venditelli said on behalf of the fire rescue team.

“The last game was played in 2019, so it’s awesome to have the annual game back. Of course, it feels great to have the trophy back in the fire hall, but the real winners are the kids – which is exactly how it should be.

Venditelli said the arena was buzzing and the spectator stands are estimated to have held just less than 800, cheering on both sides to the win.

In the final minutes of the game, it was 4-3 to the RCMP when the Blazers scored a tie with minutes to go. The questionable goal was reversed, but good sportsmanship over competition rivalry won out with the goal being reinstated to the firefighters. This necessitated overtime play in which the Blazers heated up the ice taking home the game trophy and bragging rights with a 5 to 4 win over the police team.

“Even though we were pitted against each other, the camaraderie built through an event like this should not be overlooked,” Const. Brody Hemrich of the RCMP team told The Northern View.

Hemrich said he was “blown away” by the attendance numbers and the energy emanating from the spectators made the atmosphere feel like he was playing a CILH Rampage game.

“Most importantly, events like this help a community come together, have fun and raise money for such a deserving charity, like KidSport,” the hockey-playing officer said.

Both first responder teams were extremely passionate about the yearly project, they said and were excited for its post-pandemic return.

“This year, we worked as hard as we could to make this an amazing event. The efforts put forth by the firefighters, especially Marcus Jardim, Brody Bishop, Venditelli and Sarah McChesney, were incredible. Without their planning and organization, the event would not have been as successful as it was,” Hemrich credited.

