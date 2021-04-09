Firefighters free workers trapped in freezer, after senior plows car through B.C. Walmart wall

Saanich firefighters had to free trapped staff at Walmart after a driver rammed through the wall of a lower parking area Friday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Dan Wood told Black Press Media around 4:30 p.m. that firefighters were working to free staff members who were stuck in a freezer at the Uptown store. He said the driver, the only occupant – drove through the concrete wall and 20 feet into the store before coming to a stop – pinning a freezer door closed.

Wood said the elderly woman driving was not seriously injured but was taken to the hospital afterward. All staff were safely removed and not seriously injured.

Saanich Police Department cordoned off the area and the Walmart remains closed. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and suspended ceiling and await structural engineers.

Just before 6 p.m., Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich police, told Black Press Media that the incident was initially reported as an explosion because the sound of the driver crashing through the wall was so loud. He noted that concrete parkade walls aren’t as strong as many might assume. Officers are investigating the cause of the crash and expect to be on scene for several hours.

Wood says all trapped employees have been evacuated and no serious injuries have been reported. The driver, an elderly woman, walked away with minor neck pain. The cause of the incident remains under investigation. 📸 via @SaanichFire pic.twitter.com/Wh0jKQ7FPw — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) April 10, 2021

Saanich Fire Department on the scene after a car crashed into the Walmart in Uptown. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Staff gather outside the building at Walmart in Uptown the afternoon of April 9. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)