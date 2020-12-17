Fire Rescue brews charitable funds with Wheelhouse

Kent Orton from Wheelhouse Brewing and members of Prince Rupert Fire Rescue on Dec. 16, present Nancy Golinia of Prince Rupert Wildlife Rescue with a donation to assist with shelter needs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue in partnership with Wheelhouse Brewing made the rounds cheery in Prince Rupert on Dec. 16 delivering glad tidings and donations to various city organizations.

Funds generated in the amount of $5,000 from a 2019 summer beer-garden held at Wheelhouse Brewing with the fire service providing serving and security, were dispersed to the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter, Prince Rupert Salvation Army, and School District 52 Food Program.

Nancy Golinia caretaker of the wildlife shelter said the funds were welcomed in a time of need. With more than 800 animals and birds being attended to during 2020 and with no volunteers due to COVID-19 restrictions she has been doing most work on her own. The funds will likely be used for medication to nurse sick animals back to health, she said.

Christine Franes, district principal of learning services for SD 52 said the donations will go towards the food program run in the school district. While traditionally the SD 52 has not had a food hamper program at Christmas time, the donation will this year assist with grocery top-ups for school families identified as being in need.

The donations were the first from a newly formed Prince Rupert firefighter’s charitable society, James Daniele Prince Rupert firefighter said.

“The goals of the organization will be to focus on assisting families in need after a fire, children and the needs in the community,” Daniele said. “As we identify people in need we will be able to support them.”

