Fire prohibitions lifted across Northwest Fire Centre

Open fire prohibitions have been lifted across the Northwest Fire Centre.

Now, burn barrels, fireworks, and one or two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide are allowed as category two fires. Those planning category two fires should check the ventilation index, follow regulations and create a fireguard around the site.

The prohibition on category three open fires has also been lifted. That type of fire includes the burning of one or more windrows, fires larger than two metres high by three metres wide and three or more concurrently burning piles each no larger than two metres high by three metres wide.

Category three fires are required to comply with the Environmental Management Act and the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulations.

Category two and category three open fires have been banned across B.C. since the middle of April so there would be less demand on firefighting resources and to protect BC Wildfire Service staff and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public is still being urged to exercise caution with outdoor burning, including campfires.

To report a wildfire, call *5555 on a cell phone or 1-800-663-5555 toll-free.

