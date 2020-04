Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crews attended a blaze on Third Ave, April 5. The fire, in a vacant hotel was quickly extinguished. (Photo: supplied by Prince Rupert Fire Rescue)

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crew attended a fire in a Third Ave. vacant hotel on April 5. Fire fighters were quickly able to contained the blaze at approximately 4;25 a.m. in a portion of the basement. The fire was contained to the lower levels and did not extend to the upper floors.

Searches of the building found no one present. No injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.

