Crews responded to reports of a fire at the Stuart Nechako Manor just before 2:00 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)

Fire forces 36 people at Vanderhoof care home to evacuate

No one was hurt after the fire at Stuart Nechako Manor

Thirty-six residents at a long-term care home in Vanderhoof were forced out of their beds early Monday morning because of a fire.

Crews responded to Stuart Nechako Manor just before 2:00 a.m.

Eryn Collins, spokesperson for the Northern Health Authority, said all staff and residents made it out safely and no one was hurt.

“There has been some fire damage, some water damage to a number of sections of the facility,” Collins said. “We have had to relocate some of the residents to either unaffected areas of the facility or over to St. John Hospital.”

The hospital right next to the long-term care facility wasn’t affected by the fire.

Collins said restorations services have been called and will begin to assess the damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
