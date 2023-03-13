Fire at Golden Court House. (Michele LaPointe/ Golden Star)

Fire destroys Golden courthouse

The fire started early Monday morning

Fire crews continue to battle a large blaze at the Golden Law Courts which started early Monday morning.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy says alarms were reported at around 3:30 a.m.

“There were multiple alarms going off and then a police officer who was on their way there could see flames coming out the front of the building,” Grandy said.

It was too early to tell if the fire at the Golden Law Courts and Service B.C. building was suspicious.

Fire Chief Mike Pecora confirmed the building was likely a total loss.

He said no one had been injured.

Fire at Golden Court House. (Michele LaPointe/ Golden Star)

Fire at Golden Court House. (Michele LaPointe/ Golden Star)

Flames were still shooting from the roof of the building more than five hours after volunteer fire crews were first called.

The building houses the community’s provincial courthouse but no cases were scheduled to be heard Monday.

The courthouse is across the street from the Golden and District Hospital and witnesses said hoses were blocking access to the hospital, while water being poured on the fire was pooling in front of that building.

Golden Alternate School also neighbours the courthouse building but students were on spring break on Monday and were not in class.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsfireGolden

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Prince Rupert residents stranded in Vancouver 3 days after flights are cancelled

Just Posted

Three consecutive flights were cancelled between Vancouver and Prince Rupert from Feb. 24 to 26 leaving many people stranded in the lower mainland. (Photo: Northern View file photo)
Prince Rupert residents stranded in Vancouver 3 days after flights are cancelled

A Prince Rupert man was charged on Feb. 27, 2023 with manslaughter after the death of a patient from an assault at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital on Nov. 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert man charged with manslaughter after assault on hospital patient

RCMP say a man forced himself into a home in Gitlaxt’aamiks in the Nass Valley the afternoon of March 9.(Contributed photo)
Robbery suspect sought in the Nass Valley

The Prince Rupert Seed and Seedling Exchange is March 11 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Prince Rupert Public Library. (Photo: Black Press file photo)
Spring preparation blooms with Prince Rupert’s seed & seedling exchange March 11