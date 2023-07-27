Fire Dept. rescues cat from vehicle wheel

As headlines go, it’s about as cliché as it gets: Fire dept. rescues cat from tree.

Never mind that cats don’t need to be rescued from trees. If they’re not coming down, it’s not because they’re trapped, but because they don’t want to.

However, Prince Rupert Fire Rescue did assist a cat that really was in distress and needed rescuing, although not from a tree, in the early morning hours of July 26.

When members of the brigade arrived at the residence, they found the animal had somehow managed to get its head lodged in the aluminum rim of a vehicle wheel.

The firefighters were able to dislodge the traumatized family pet using Dawn dish soap, the same wildlife-friendly product often used to help clean up sea birds following oil spills.

The crew was especially pleased to get a heartfelt note of gratitude from the family for their efforts, which they shared on the Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Facebook page:

“We can’t thank the crew enough for coming to help with our kitty Bear today,” it said. “We had no idea how to help him and the poor kitty was just exhausted and traumatized. We still have no idea how long he was stuck like that for. You guys are the only reason for the good outcome to this story and we will never be able to thank you enough.”

