Fire Dept. rescues cat from vehicle wheel

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue found a cat had gotten its head lodged in the aluminum wheel of a vehicle wheel. (PR Fire Rescue/Facebook)
Prince Rupert Fire Rescue found a cat had gotten its head lodged in the aluminum wheel of a vehicle wheel. (PR Fire Rescue/Facebook)
Prince Rupert Fire Rescue members work to free a cat that had gotten its head lodged in the aluminum wheel of a vehicle wheel. (PR Fire Rescue/Facebook)
A grateful cat back in its owner's arms after having gotten its head lodged in the aluminum wheel of a vehicle wheel and was rescued by Prince Rupert Fire Rescue. (PR Fire Rescue/Facebook)

As headlines go, it’s about as cliché as it gets: Fire dept. rescues cat from tree.

Never mind that cats don’t need to be rescued from trees. If they’re not coming down, it’s not because they’re trapped, but because they don’t want to.

However, Prince Rupert Fire Rescue did assist a cat that really was in distress and needed rescuing, although not from a tree, in the early morning hours of July 26.

When members of the brigade arrived at the residence, they found the animal had somehow managed to get its head lodged in the aluminum rim of a vehicle wheel.

The firefighters were able to dislodge the traumatized family pet using Dawn dish soap, the same wildlife-friendly product often used to help clean up sea birds following oil spills.

The crew was especially pleased to get a heartfelt note of gratitude from the family for their efforts, which they shared on the Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Facebook page:

“We can’t thank the crew enough for coming to help with our kitty Bear today,” it said. “We had no idea how to help him and the poor kitty was just exhausted and traumatized. We still have no idea how long he was stuck like that for. You guys are the only reason for the good outcome to this story and we will never be able to thank you enough.”

OTHER NEWS: Strengthened Great Bear Rainforest co-management efforts introduced


thom.barker@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dream homes for the entire family after Kamloops woman hits $35M jackpot
Next story
Williams Lake RCMP officer facing criminal charges from on-duty incident

Just Posted

A map of transportation needs was discussed at a city-held forum about the future requirements in Prince Rupert. (City of Prince Rupert transportation handout photo)
Prince Rupert council approves transit plan, but puts it on hold

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue found a cat had gotten its head lodged in the aluminum wheel of a vehicle wheel. (PR Fire Rescue/Facebook)
Fire Dept. rescues cat from vehicle wheel

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

The Bella Coola Estuary is part of the Great Bear Rainforest. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Strengthened Great Bear Rainforest co-management efforts introduced